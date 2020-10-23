Sundance Winner Acasa My Home Finds U.S. Distribution

Zeitgeist Movies, in affiliation with Kino Lorber, have swooped for all North American rights to Sundance award winner “Acasa, My Home.”

The movie, which in January picked up the Particular Jury Award for cinematography within the World Cinema Documentary class at Sundance, has been chosen for greater than 60 festivals around the globe, and is a current documentary contender within the European Movie Awards.

The movie tells the story of a Romanian household with 9 youngsters that lived totally off-grid within the wilderness of the Bucharest Delta, in concord with nature. Nonetheless, when the land turns into a public park, they’re evicted and compelled to adapt to the massive metropolis, the place they have to struggle for acceptance.

“Acasa, My Home” is directed by Radu Ciorniciuc and produced by Monica Lăzurean-Gorgan (“Chuck Norris vs Communism,” “Contact Me Not”) for Manifest Movie in collaboration with HBO Europe, Corso Movie and Kino Firm.

The movie — which has been offered internationally by Autlook Filmsales — shall be launched in January, adopted by a digital launch on Kino Now and residential video.

Zeitgeist co-presidents Nancy Gerstman and Emily Russo mentioned, “We had been struck by the great thing about this movie which shares this poignant and heartbreaking story with such perception and measured observance. We’re assured that is the kind of story that shall be of nice curiosity to North American audiences as we attempt to higher perceive the broader world we’re all part of.”

Kino Lorber will qualify the movie for awards consideration in collaboration with Zeitgeist Movies.

The businesses, each reputed stateside for distributing arthouse and worldwide movies, struck a multi-year strategic alliance again in 2017. The deal for “Acasa, My Home” was negotiated by Kino Lorber senior vp Wendy Lidell and Autlook Filmsales managing director Salma Abdalla on behalf of the filmmaker and producer.

Kino Lorber releases round 30 movies per 12 months theatrically, and just lately launched its pioneering Kino Marquee “digital cinema” initiative to help arthouse movies through the pandemic. Most just lately, the distributor acquired North American rights to “Born To Be,” Tania Cypriano’s critically acclaimed documentary that world premiered on the New York Movie Competition. The outfit additionally swooped for U.S. distribution rights to Gero von Boehm’s documentary “Helmut Newton: The Dangerous and the Lovely” from MK2 Movies.

In the meantime, New York-based Zeitgeist Movies has distributed the early movies of Todd Haynes, Christopher Nolan, Francois Ozon, Laura Poitras, Atom Egoyan and the Quay Brothers, and the present catalogue consists of movies from the likes of Margerethe Von Trotta, Ken Loach, Man Maddin, Derek Jarman and Nuri Bilge Ceylan.

Earlier Zeitgeist Movies releases in affiliation with Kino Lorber embrace Ken Loach’s “Sorry We Missed You,” Alexandra Dean’s “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story” and largely just lately Halina Dyrschka’s “Past the Seen: Hilma af Klint” and Ric Burns’ “Oliver Sacks: His Personal Life.”