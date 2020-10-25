SundanceTV Arabic Shorts Competition Draws Hundreds of Submissions

The primary Center East and North Africa version of the SundanceTV Shorts competitors, held in partnership with beIN Media Group and the Doha Movie Institute, has obtained greater than 300 submissions from throughout the Arab world, because the deadline closes right this moment.

The SundanceTV initiative to foster indie filmmaking within the Center East and North Africa – which follows editions of this competitors in Europe and South Africa – has seen the majority of shorts coming from Qatar, Tunisia, Morocco, Lebanon, and Egypt, with entries additionally arriving from Yemen, Libya, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Iraq, amongst different nations.

The Arabic shorts, all beneath quarter-hour lengthy and with English subtitles, until English is their spoken language, will likely be judged by a panel presided by AMC Networks Intl. exec VP programming Harold Gronenthal.

The jury additionally contains Uma Thurman, Palestinian director Annemarie Jacir (“Wajib”) and Qatari-American artist and filmmaker Sophia Al-Maria (pictured from left to proper).

The competitors’s profitable entry and the three runners-up will likely be introduced through the Doha Movie Institute’s upcoming Ajyal Movie Competition devoted to fostering filmmaking within the area set to run as a hybrid occasion Nov. 11-23. The highest 4 shorts may even air on SundanceTV within the U.S. and on beIN in MENA.

The profitable quick’s director will take part in a promotional masterclass with Thurman.

Doha-based beIN Media Group has greater than 180 pay-TV channels worldwide, aired largely throughout the Center East and North Africa, but in addition in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. Like most pay-TV operators additionally they have an OTT platform referred to as beIN CONNECT.

BeIN controls high Turkish paybox Digiturk and sports activities channels in France, Spain the U.S. and Australia. In current months as a result of pandemic they’ve been affected by a dearth of dwell sports activities and are boosting their leisure provide, together with movie. They maintain a 51% stake in Miramax, having bought a 49% portion of the U.S. studio to ViacomCBS in December.

BeIN Media Group CEO Yousef Al-Obaidly in a press release underlined the strategic significance of the partnership with SundanceTV by means of which beIN will grow to be the “excellent platform for upcoming and established Arab storytellers to showcase their expertise to a world viewers.”