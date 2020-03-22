Sunday’s Music Live-Streams: Katie Couric (!), Evanescence, Miguel, Bastillo, Alex Aiono

Newly introduced music efficiency live-streams added for Sunday embrace Evanescence, Miguel, Bastille, Alex Aiono … and, imagine it or not, a piano efficiency by information anchor Katie Couric.

These 5 internet mini-concerts are all late additions to the Sunday schedule sponsored by World Citizen as a part of the “Collectively at Residence” collection. All will happen on the artists’ Instagram Stay pages. Couric will carry out at 2, Evanescence at 3, Bastille at 4, Miguel at 4:30 and Aiono at 6 — all jap time.

Sunday additionally has a plethora of promising, beforehand introduced performances. Probably the most packed stream can have Lucius and Courtney Barnett puting on a lounge live performance with contributions piped in from Sheryl Crow, Fred Armisen, Jonathan Wilson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Actual, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King and Bedouine. This distinctive lineup is soliciting donations for Oxfam’s Covid-19 Aid Fund, with the present beginning at 6 p.m ET, Three PT.

Nation followers particularly have so much to stay up for. Sunday evening, “American Idol” alumna Gabby Barrett, whose “I Hope” simply entered the highest 10, will do her personal live-stream. Chris Janson and Chris Younger have their very own exhibits as effectively on Sunday.

Others on deck for Sunday embrace Diplo (who has scheduled quite a lot of exercise within the coming days), Anthony Hamilton, Erin McKeown, Vanessa Hamilton and a particular program with famed rock photographer Danny Clinch.

Listed below are our up to date listings for the approaching days:

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

Katie Couric

2 p.m. ET, 11 PT

(by way of Instagram Stay)

Evanescence

Three p.m. ET, midday PT

(by way of Instagram Stay)

Miguel

(by way of Instagram Stay)

4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 PT

Lucius and Courtney Barnett, with company Nathaniel Rateliff, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Actual, Fred Armisen, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King, Bedouine, Jonathan Wilson

6 p.m. ET, Three PT

(by way of Instagram Stay, asking for donations for Oxfam’s Covid-19 Aid Fund)

click on right here

Gabby Barrett

8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 PT

(by way of Instagram and Fb)

click on right here

Bastille

Four p.m ET, 1 PT

(by way of Instagram Stay)

Alex Aiono

6 p.m. ET, Three PT

(by way of Instagram Stay)

Chris Janson

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(by way of Instagram)

click on right here

Anthony Hamilton

5 p.m. ET /2 PT

(by way of Instagram, a part of World Citizen “Collectively at Residence” collection)

@anthonyhamiltonoffcial on Instagram

Diplo/Main Lazer DJ set

Four p.m. ET, 1 PT

(by way of YouTube)

entry right here

Chris Younger

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(by way of Fb, Instagram and YouTube)

click on right here or right here

“Shut In and Sing”: with Erin McKeown, Oliver the Crow, Robby Hecht, Lisa Ferraro, Dan Navarro and Matt the Electrician

midday ET, 9 a.m. PT

18zero minutes, ticketed, pay what you may, by way of StageIt

entry right here

Vanessa Carlton

6 p.m. ET, Three PT (two songs on daily basis)

(by way of Instagram)

entry right here

Danny Clinch: “Behind the Lens”

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(rock photographer, by way of Instagram)

Ron Gallo “Jazz Wakeup”

10:47 a.m. ET, 7:47 PT

(by way of Instagram, @rongallo)

no.stress (Paul Horton of Alabama Shakes)

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(by way of Instagram, @no.s.t.r.e.s.s.)

Destructo: “Dawn Sermon” DJ set

8:50 a.m. ET, 5:50 a.m PT

(by way of Twitch and Fb)

click on right here

Steve Nieve

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(every day, 30 minutes., “peaceable piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, by way of Fb and Instagram)

entry on Fb

Larkin Poe

5:30 ET, 2:30 PT

(by way of StageIt, profit for crew)

Darin and Brooke Aldridge

Eight p.m ET, 5 PT

(by way of Fb Stay)

Tyler Braden

Eight p.m ET, 5 PT

(by way of Fb and Instagram)

Ben Gibbard

7 p.m. ET, Four p.m. PT

(every day present, 30-60 minutes, by way of YouTube)

Steve Nieve

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(every day, 30 minutes., “peaceable piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, by way of Fb and Instagram)

entry on Fb

MONDAY, MARCH 23

Brandy Clark

Three p.m. ET, midday PT

(by way of Instagram Stay, a part of “Collectively at Residence” collection)

entry right here

Christine and the Queens

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(by way of Instagram Stay, a part of “Collectively at Residence” collection)

Years & Years

Three p.m. ET, midday PT

(by way of Instagram Stay, a part of “Collectively at Residence” collection)

Image This

5 p.m ET, 2 PT

(by way of Instagram Stay, a part of “Collectively at Residence” collection)

Vance Pleasure

6 p.m. ET, Three PT

(by way of Instagram Stay, a part of “Collectively at Residence” collection)

Garth Brooks with Trisha Yearwood

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(by way of Fb Stay and the Garth Channel on SiriusXM)

“Hats Off to the ’80s and ’90s: The Music Continues”: with Tim Rushlow, Wade Hayes, Bryan White, T. Graham Brown, David Frizzell, Ronnie McDowell, Lulu Roman and Tim Atwood

5-7 p.m. ET, 2-5 PT

(by way of RFD-TV, the Heartland Community and artists’ Fb pages)

click on right here

Scorching Membership of Los Angeles

midnight-2 a.m. ET, 9-11 PT

(each Monday, by way of YouTube, Fb and Instagram)

click on right here

JP Cooper

Three p.m. ET, midday PT

(by way of Instagram)

entry right here

Walker County

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(by way of Fb)

click on right here

Vanessa Carlton

6 p.m. ET, Three PT (two songs on daily basis)

(by way of Instagram)

entry right here

Rhett Miller

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(by way of StageIt)

Ben Gibbard

7 p.m. ET, Four p.m. PT

(every day present, 30-60 minutes, by way of YouTube)

Steve Nieve

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(every day, 30 minutes., “peaceable piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, by way of Fb and Instagram)

entry on Fb

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

Diplo/Ronatronix DJ set

10 p.m. ET, 7 PT

(by way of YouTube)

entry right here

Vanessa Carlton

6 p.m. ET, Three PT (two songs on daily basis)

(by way of Instagram)

entry right here

George Shingleton

8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 PT

(each Tuesday, by way of Fb)

click on right here

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Appalachian Street Present

9 p.m. ET / 6 PT

(by way of Station Inn TV and Station Inn Fb)

click on right here

Vanessa Carlton

6 p.m. ET, Three PT (two songs on daily basis)

(by way of Instagram)

entry right here

Robyn Hitchcock

6 p.m. ET, Three PT

(by way of StageIt)

The Struggle & Treaty

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(by way of StageIt)

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Diplo: “The Thomas Wesley Present” (country-based DJ set)

10 p.m. ET, 7 PT

(by way of YouTube and Instagram)

entry right here

Vanessa Carlton

6 p.m. ET, Three PT (two songs on daily basis)

(by way of Instagram)

entry right here

Shannon McNally

10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 PT

(by way of StageIt)

PREVIOUS (many of those stay exhibits are archived for ongoing viewing):

Grand Ole Opry: with Vince Gill, Brad Paisley and Marty Stuart

Eight p.m. ET / 5 PT

(by way of Circle All Entry on Fb or Circle Entry TV)

click on right here

Jewel

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

by way of Fb and Instagram

entry right here

“Shut In and Sing”: with Jill Sobule, Emily Scott Robinson, Anthony D’Amato, Likelihood McCoy

Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(12zero minutes, ticketed, pay what you may, by way of StageIt)

entry right here

Ron Gallo

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(by way of Instagram, @rongallo)

Jameson Rogers

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

(by way of Instagram)

entry right here

Randall King

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(by way of Fb)

click on right here

Lauren Jenkins

8:30 ET, 5:30 PT

(ticketed, by way of StageIt)

entry right here

Rufus Wainwright

1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT

(by way of Instagram)

Lindsey Stirling

Three p.m. ET., midday PT

(by way of Instagram)

Juanes

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(by way of Instagram)

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

6 p.m. ET, Three PT

(by way of Mendes’ Instagram web page)

click on right here

Hozier

Three p.m. ET, midday PT

(by way of Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-World Citizen Solidarity Periods” collection)

click on right here

OneRepublic

Four p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT

(by way of Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-World Citizen Solidarity Periods” collection)

click on right here

Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn

7 p.m. ET, Four p.m. PT

(by way of Fb Stay)

entry right here

Extremely Digital Audio Competition: Main Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Past

5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT

(requires satellite tv for pc subscription, by way of SiriusXM)

entry right here

Julianne Hough

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(by way of Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-World Citizen Solidarity Periods” collection)

click on right here

Third Man Public Entry: Teddy and the Tough Bears

1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT

(by way of YouTube)

click on right here

Kassi Ashton

midday ET, 9 a.m. PT

(by way of Instagram)

entry right here

“Shut In and Sing”: with Anne Heaton, Mary Bragg, Becky Warren, Mark Erelli

Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you may, by way of StageIt)

entry right here

Matt Stell w/ Chris Bandi & Ray Fulcher

8:30 ET, 5:30 PT

(by way of Instagram)

entry right here

Bloodshot Data’ “Digital Day Get together”: with the Waco Brothers, Vandoliers, Zach Schidt, Jason Hawk Harris, Sarah Shook, Rookie, Massive Cedar Fever

3-10 p.m. ET, noon-7 PT

(recreates day social gathering the label had deliberate for SXSW; by way of Fb)

entry right here

Chevel Shepherd

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

(by way of Fb)

click on right here

Temecula Street

Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(by way of Fb)

entry right here

Whiskey Jam’s “Dangerous Jam”: with Hardy, Devin Dawson, Lauren Alaina, Tennessee Titans participant Taylor Lewan

10 p.m. ET, 7 PT

(by way of Instagram)

click on right here

Sofi Tukker

1 p.m. ET. 10 a.m. PT

(DJ units on daily basis, by way of Fb and Instagram)

entry on Fb

“Til Additional Discover”: with Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Paul Cauthen, Margo Value & Jeremy Ivey, Randy Houser, David Ramirez, Tre Burt, Ian Ferguson, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Sunny Struggle

7-midnight ET, 4-9 p.m. PT

(free by way of a number of websites, together with Fb)

entry on the Luck Reunion website or Fb

Niall Horan

Four p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT

(by way of Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-World Citizen Solidarity Periods” collection)

click on right here

Frequent

5:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. PT

(by way of Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-World Citizen Solidarity Periods” collection)

click on right here

Brad Paisley

6 p.m. ET / Three PT

(by way of Fb, taking requests by way of textual content at 615-235-5921)

click on right here

Indigo Women

6 p.m. ET, Three p.m. PT

(by way of Fb stay)

click on right here for entry

Kalie Shorr

9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT

($5.99, by way of Key)

entry right here

Ashley McBryde

3:30 ET, 12:30 PT

(by way of Fb)

entry right here

Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol

Three p.m. GMT

(taking requests, by way of Snow Patrol’s Instagram)

entry right here

Michael Ray

7 p.m. ET / 6 PT

(by way of Instagram)

click on right here

“Shut In and Sing”: with Grant-Lee Phillips, Natalia Zukerman, Kirby Brown, Edie Carey

Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you may, by way of StageIt)

entry right here

“Americana Highways”: with Janiva Magness, Aloud, Nathan Kalish, Nathan Bell

Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(by way of Fb)

entry right here

Rachel Wammack

5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT

(by way of Instagram)

entry right here

Tyler Sales space

7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. PT

(by way of Fb)

entry right here

Riley Inexperienced

Eight p.m. ET / 5 PT

by way of Instagram

click on right here

Keith City

residence solo live performance with viewers of 1 (Nicole Kidman)

watch right here

Cecile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner

by way of Fb Stay and Instagram

for entry, click on right here

Shenandoah with company Michael Ray, Aaron Tippin, Austin Merrill, T. Graham Brown and Katie Austin

free, by way of Fb Stay entry on every artist’s Fb web page or right here

Rhett Miller

30 minutes, ticketed, pay what you may, by way of StageIt

click on Stage It