Sunday’s Music Live-Streams: Katie Couric (!), Evanescence, Miguel, Bastillo, Alex Aiono

Newly introduced music efficiency live-streams added for Sunday embrace Evanescence, Miguel, Bastille, Alex Aiono … and, imagine it or not, a piano efficiency by information anchor Katie Couric.
These 5 internet mini-concerts are all late additions to the Sunday schedule sponsored by World Citizen as a part of the “Collectively at Residence” collection. All will happen on the artists’ Instagram Stay pages. Couric will carry out at 2, Evanescence at 3, Bastille at 4, Miguel at 4:30 and Aiono at 6 — all jap time.
Sunday additionally has a plethora of promising, beforehand introduced performances. Probably the most packed stream can have Lucius and Courtney Barnett puting on a lounge live performance with contributions piped in from Sheryl Crow, Fred Armisen, Jonathan Wilson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Actual, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King and Bedouine. This distinctive lineup is soliciting donations for Oxfam’s Covid-19 Aid Fund, with the present beginning at 6 p.m ET, Three PT.
Nation followers particularly have so much to stay up for. Sunday evening, “American Idol” alumna Gabby Barrett, whose “I Hope” simply entered the highest 10, will do her personal live-stream. Chris Janson and Chris Younger have their very own exhibits as effectively on Sunday.
Others on deck for Sunday embrace Diplo (who has scheduled quite a lot of exercise within the coming days), Anthony Hamilton, Erin McKeown, Vanessa Hamilton and a particular program with famed rock photographer Danny Clinch.
Listed below are our up to date listings for the approaching days:
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
Katie Couric
2 p.m. ET, 11 PT
(by way of Instagram Stay)
Evanescence
Three p.m. ET, midday PT
(by way of Instagram Stay)
Miguel
(by way of Instagram Stay)
4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 PT
Lucius and Courtney Barnett, with company Nathaniel Rateliff, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Actual, Fred Armisen, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King, Bedouine, Jonathan Wilson
6 p.m. ET, Three PT
(by way of Instagram Stay, asking for donations for Oxfam’s Covid-19 Aid Fund)
click on right here
Gabby Barrett
8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 PT
(by way of Instagram and Fb)
click on right here
Bastille
Four p.m ET, 1 PT
(by way of Instagram Stay)
Alex Aiono
6 p.m. ET, Three PT
(by way of Instagram Stay)
Chris Janson
7 p.m. ET, Four PT
(by way of Instagram)
click on right here
Anthony Hamilton
5 p.m. ET /2 PT
(by way of Instagram, a part of World Citizen “Collectively at Residence” collection)
@anthonyhamiltonoffcial on Instagram
Diplo/Main Lazer DJ set
Four p.m. ET, 1 PT
(by way of YouTube)
entry right here
Chris Younger
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(by way of Fb, Instagram and YouTube)
click on right here or right here
“Shut In and Sing”: with Erin McKeown, Oliver the Crow, Robby Hecht, Lisa Ferraro, Dan Navarro and Matt the Electrician
midday ET, 9 a.m. PT
18zero minutes, ticketed, pay what you may, by way of StageIt
entry right here
Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, Three PT (two songs on daily basis)
(by way of Instagram)
entry right here
Danny Clinch: “Behind the Lens”
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(rock photographer, by way of Instagram)
Ron Gallo “Jazz Wakeup”
10:47 a.m. ET, 7:47 PT
(by way of Instagram, @rongallo)
no.stress (Paul Horton of Alabama Shakes)
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(by way of Instagram, @no.s.t.r.e.s.s.)
Destructo: “Dawn Sermon” DJ set
8:50 a.m. ET, 5:50 a.m PT
(by way of Twitch and Fb)
click on right here
Steve Nieve
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(every day, 30 minutes., “peaceable piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, by way of Fb and Instagram)
entry on Fb
Larkin Poe
5:30 ET, 2:30 PT
(by way of StageIt, profit for crew)
Darin and Brooke Aldridge
Eight p.m ET, 5 PT
(by way of Fb Stay)
Tyler Braden
Eight p.m ET, 5 PT
(by way of Fb and Instagram)
Ben Gibbard
7 p.m. ET, Four p.m. PT
(every day present, 30-60 minutes, by way of YouTube)
Steve Nieve
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(every day, 30 minutes., “peaceable piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, by way of Fb and Instagram)
entry on Fb
MONDAY, MARCH 23
Brandy Clark
Three p.m. ET, midday PT
(by way of Instagram Stay, a part of “Collectively at Residence” collection)
entry right here
Christine and the Queens
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(by way of Instagram Stay, a part of “Collectively at Residence” collection)
Years & Years
Three p.m. ET, midday PT
(by way of Instagram Stay, a part of “Collectively at Residence” collection)
Image This
5 p.m ET, 2 PT
(by way of Instagram Stay, a part of “Collectively at Residence” collection)
Vance Pleasure
6 p.m. ET, Three PT
(by way of Instagram Stay, a part of “Collectively at Residence” collection)
Garth Brooks with Trisha Yearwood
7 p.m. ET, Four PT
(by way of Fb Stay and the Garth Channel on SiriusXM)
“Hats Off to the ’80s and ’90s: The Music Continues”: with Tim Rushlow, Wade Hayes, Bryan White, T. Graham Brown, David Frizzell, Ronnie McDowell, Lulu Roman and Tim Atwood
5-7 p.m. ET, 2-5 PT
(by way of RFD-TV, the Heartland Community and artists’ Fb pages)
click on right here
Scorching Membership of Los Angeles
midnight-2 a.m. ET, 9-11 PT
(each Monday, by way of YouTube, Fb and Instagram)
click on right here
JP Cooper
Three p.m. ET, midday PT
(by way of Instagram)
entry right here
Walker County
7 p.m. ET, Four PT
(by way of Fb)
click on right here
Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, Three PT (two songs on daily basis)
(by way of Instagram)
entry right here
Rhett Miller
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(by way of StageIt)
Ben Gibbard
7 p.m. ET, Four p.m. PT
(every day present, 30-60 minutes, by way of YouTube)
Steve Nieve
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(every day, 30 minutes., “peaceable piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, by way of Fb and Instagram)
entry on Fb
TUESDAY, MARCH 24
Diplo/Ronatronix DJ set
10 p.m. ET, 7 PT
(by way of YouTube)
entry right here
Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, Three PT (two songs on daily basis)
(by way of Instagram)
entry right here
George Shingleton
8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 PT
(each Tuesday, by way of Fb)
click on right here
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
Appalachian Street Present
9 p.m. ET / 6 PT
(by way of Station Inn TV and Station Inn Fb)
click on right here
Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, Three PT (two songs on daily basis)
(by way of Instagram)
entry right here
Robyn Hitchcock
6 p.m. ET, Three PT
(by way of StageIt)
The Struggle & Treaty
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(by way of StageIt)
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
Diplo: “The Thomas Wesley Present” (country-based DJ set)
10 p.m. ET, 7 PT
(by way of YouTube and Instagram)
entry right here
Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, Three PT (two songs on daily basis)
(by way of Instagram)
entry right here
Shannon McNally
10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 PT
(by way of StageIt)
PREVIOUS (many of those stay exhibits are archived for ongoing viewing):
Grand Ole Opry: with Vince Gill, Brad Paisley and Marty Stuart
Eight p.m. ET / 5 PT
(by way of Circle All Entry on Fb or Circle Entry TV)
click on right here
Jewel
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
by way of Fb and Instagram
entry right here
“Shut In and Sing”: with Jill Sobule, Emily Scott Robinson, Anthony D’Amato, Likelihood McCoy
Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(12zero minutes, ticketed, pay what you may, by way of StageIt)
entry right here
Ron Gallo
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(by way of Instagram, @rongallo)
Jameson Rogers
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
(by way of Instagram)
entry right here
Randall King
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(by way of Fb)
click on right here
Lauren Jenkins
8:30 ET, 5:30 PT
(ticketed, by way of StageIt)
entry right here
Rufus Wainwright
1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT
(by way of Instagram)
Lindsey Stirling
Three p.m. ET., midday PT
(by way of Instagram)
Juanes
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(by way of Instagram)
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
6 p.m. ET, Three PT
(by way of Mendes’ Instagram web page)
click on right here
Hozier
Three p.m. ET, midday PT
(by way of Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-World Citizen Solidarity Periods” collection)
click on right here
OneRepublic
Four p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT
(by way of Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-World Citizen Solidarity Periods” collection)
click on right here
Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn
7 p.m. ET, Four p.m. PT
(by way of Fb Stay)
entry right here
Extremely Digital Audio Competition: Main Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Past
5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT
(requires satellite tv for pc subscription, by way of SiriusXM)
entry right here
Julianne Hough
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(by way of Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-World Citizen Solidarity Periods” collection)
click on right here
Third Man Public Entry: Teddy and the Tough Bears
1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT
(by way of YouTube)
click on right here
Kassi Ashton
midday ET, 9 a.m. PT
(by way of Instagram)
entry right here
“Shut In and Sing”: with Anne Heaton, Mary Bragg, Becky Warren, Mark Erelli
Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you may, by way of StageIt)
entry right here
Matt Stell w/ Chris Bandi & Ray Fulcher
8:30 ET, 5:30 PT
(by way of Instagram)
entry right here
Bloodshot Data’ “Digital Day Get together”: with the Waco Brothers, Vandoliers, Zach Schidt, Jason Hawk Harris, Sarah Shook, Rookie, Massive Cedar Fever
3-10 p.m. ET, noon-7 PT
(recreates day social gathering the label had deliberate for SXSW; by way of Fb)
entry right here
Chevel Shepherd
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
(by way of Fb)
click on right here
Temecula Street
Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(by way of Fb)
entry right here
Whiskey Jam’s “Dangerous Jam”: with Hardy, Devin Dawson, Lauren Alaina, Tennessee Titans participant Taylor Lewan
10 p.m. ET, 7 PT
(by way of Instagram)
click on right here
Sofi Tukker
1 p.m. ET. 10 a.m. PT
(DJ units on daily basis, by way of Fb and Instagram)
entry on Fb
“Til Additional Discover”: with Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Paul Cauthen, Margo Value & Jeremy Ivey, Randy Houser, David Ramirez, Tre Burt, Ian Ferguson, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Sunny Struggle
7-midnight ET, 4-9 p.m. PT
(free by way of a number of websites, together with Fb)
entry on the Luck Reunion website or Fb
Niall Horan
Four p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT
(by way of Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-World Citizen Solidarity Periods” collection)
click on right here
Frequent
5:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. PT
(by way of Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-World Citizen Solidarity Periods” collection)
click on right here
Brad Paisley
6 p.m. ET / Three PT
(by way of Fb, taking requests by way of textual content at 615-235-5921)
click on right here
Indigo Women
6 p.m. ET, Three p.m. PT
(by way of Fb stay)
click on right here for entry
Kalie Shorr
9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT
($5.99, by way of Key)
entry right here
Ashley McBryde
3:30 ET, 12:30 PT
(by way of Fb)
entry right here
Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol
Three p.m. GMT
(taking requests, by way of Snow Patrol’s Instagram)
entry right here
Michael Ray
7 p.m. ET / 6 PT
(by way of Instagram)
click on right here
“Shut In and Sing”: with Grant-Lee Phillips, Natalia Zukerman, Kirby Brown, Edie Carey
Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you may, by way of StageIt)
entry right here
“Americana Highways”: with Janiva Magness, Aloud, Nathan Kalish, Nathan Bell
Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(by way of Fb)
entry right here
Rachel Wammack
5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT
(by way of Instagram)
entry right here
Tyler Sales space
7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. PT
(by way of Fb)
entry right here
Riley Inexperienced
Eight p.m. ET / 5 PT
by way of Instagram
click on right here
Keith City
residence solo live performance with viewers of 1 (Nicole Kidman)
watch right here
Cecile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner
by way of Fb Stay and Instagram
for entry, click on right here
Shenandoah with company Michael Ray, Aaron Tippin, Austin Merrill, T. Graham Brown and Katie Austin
free, by way of Fb Stay
30 minutes, ticketed, pay what you may, by way of StageIt
click on Stage It
Mitchell Tenpenny (Visitor on “Dangerous Jam”)
free, by way of Instagram
entry on Instagram
Jordan Davis
free, by way of Fb and Instagram
entry right here
Portugal. The Man
free, “a number of songs,” by way of Chipotle’s Instagram
entry right here
Add Comment