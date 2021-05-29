Sunflower (Zee5) Internet Collection Tale, Solid, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Sunflower (Zee5) : Internet Collection Tale, Solid, Wiki, Actual Title, Team Main points, Launched Date and Extra

Sunflower is an Indian internet collection written and directed by way of Vikas Bahl. It’s made beneath the banner of Reliance Leisure. It stars Sunil Grover, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Ashish Vidhyarthi and Mukul Chadda. The tale of the collection revolves round Sunflower, a center magnificence society in Mumbai, wherein an individual were given murdered.

Name Sunflower Major Solid Sunil Grover

Ranvir Shorey

Girish Kulkarni

Ashish Vidhyarthi

Mukul Chadda Style Homicide Thriller Director Vikas Bahl

Rahul Sengupta (co-director) Manufacturer Now not To be had Tale and Screenplay Vikas Bahl Editor Now not To be had DoP Sudharkar Reddy Manufacturing Area Reliance Leisure

Just right Co.

Solid

Your entire solid of internet collection Sunflower :

Sunil Grover

As : Sonu Singh

Ranvir Shorey

As : Inspector Digendra

Girish Kulkarni

As : Sub-Inspector Chetan Tambe

Ashish Vidyarthi

As : Dilip Iyer

Mukul Chadda

As : Mr. Ahuja

Radha Bhatt

As : Mrs. Ahuja

Ashwin Kaushal

As : Raj Kapoor

Shonali Nagrani

As : Mrs. Raj Kapoor

Sonal Jha

Saloni Khanna Patel

Dayena Erappa

Simran Nerurkar

Ria Nalavade

Unencumber And Availability

Sunflower is agenda to be launched on 11 June 2021 on OTT platform Zee5. Its first trailer was once introduced on 28 Might 2021. Different main points associated with the collection are given under.

To be had On Zee5 General Episode Now not To be had Operating Time Now not To be had Launched Date 11 June 2021 Language Hindi Subtitle English Nation India

Trailer

If in case you have extra information about the internet collection Sunflower, then please remark under down we attempt to replace it inside an hour

