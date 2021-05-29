Sunflower (Zee5) Internet Collection Tale, Solid, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Sunflower (Zee5) : Internet Collection Tale, Solid, Wiki, Actual Title, Team Main points, Launched Date and Extra
Sunflower is an Indian internet collection written and directed by way of Vikas Bahl. It’s made beneath the banner of Reliance Leisure. It stars Sunil Grover, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Ashish Vidhyarthi and Mukul Chadda. The tale of the collection revolves round Sunflower, a center magnificence society in Mumbai, wherein an individual were given murdered.
|Name
|Sunflower
|Major Solid
|Sunil Grover
Ranvir Shorey
Girish Kulkarni
Ashish Vidhyarthi
Mukul Chadda
|Style
|Homicide Thriller
|Director
|Vikas Bahl
Rahul Sengupta (co-director)
|Manufacturer
|Now not To be had
|Tale and Screenplay
|Vikas Bahl
|Editor
|Now not To be had
|DoP
|Sudharkar Reddy
|Manufacturing Area
|Reliance Leisure
Just right Co.
Solid
Your entire solid of internet collection Sunflower :
Sunil Grover
As : Sonu Singh
Ranvir Shorey
As : Inspector Digendra
Girish Kulkarni
As : Sub-Inspector Chetan Tambe
Ashish Vidyarthi
As : Dilip Iyer
Mukul Chadda
As : Mr. Ahuja
Radha Bhatt
As : Mrs. Ahuja
Ashwin Kaushal
As : Raj Kapoor
Shonali Nagrani
As : Mrs. Raj Kapoor
Sonal Jha
Saloni Khanna Patel
Dayena Erappa
Simran Nerurkar
Ria Nalavade
Unencumber And Availability
Sunflower is agenda to be launched on 11 June 2021 on OTT platform Zee5. Its first trailer was once introduced on 28 Might 2021. Different main points associated with the collection are given under.
|To be had On
|Zee5
|General Episode
|Now not To be had
|Operating Time
|Now not To be had
|Launched Date
|11 June 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Subtitle
|English
|Nation
|India
Trailer
