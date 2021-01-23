Sung Hoon And Lee Ga Ryung Are Stunning Newlyweds In New Drama “Love (Ft. Marriage And Divorce)”

TV Chosun’s “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)” unveiled new stills of Sung Hoon and Lee Ga Ryung forward of the premiere!

The drama will inform the tales of three charming feminine protagonists of their 30s, 40s, and 50s who face unpredictable misfortunes, and it additionally offers with the difficulty of married {couples} as they attempt to discover real love. It’s directed by Yoo Jung Joon and Lee Seung Hoon and written by Phoebe (Im Sung Han).

Sung Hoon will play a hotshot lawyer named Pan Sa Hyun, and Lee Ga Ryung will take the position of a headstrong broadcaster-turned-radio DJ named Boo Hye Ryung who married Pan Sa Hyun on the grounds that they keep a strict “work-life stability” with no youngsters.

The brand new stills present Pan Sa Hyun and Boo Hye Ryung on their honeymoon evening. They’re grinning from ear to ear, and so they look dazzling of their wedding ceremony apparel. Pan Sa Hyun lifts Boo Hye Ryung onto the mattress, and Boo Hye Ryung doesn’t hesitate to bathe him with affection. They share a loving kiss, and followers are eager to search out out extra about their marriage life. Will they have the ability to constantly keep the sweetness they shared as newlyweds?

This passionate honeymoon scene was filmed in November of final yr. That is the second time Sung Hoon filmed a honeymoon scene in Phoebe’s work (first was in “New Tales of Gisaeng”). The 2 actors went over the small print throughout rehearsal and easily filmed the scene. Lee Ga Ryung expressed her concern about Sung Hoon having to elevate her up, however Sung Hoon reassured her with jokes and created a cushty environment for everybody.

The manufacturing crew commented, “The primary episode will present the couple of their 30s simply starting their marriage, so there can be lots of romantic moments. Please look ahead to the totally different {couples} of varied ages in ‘Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)’.”

“Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)” will premiere on January 23 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Sung Hoon within the 2020 movie “Are You In Love” right here:

Watch Now

