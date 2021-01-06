Sung Hoon And Lee Ga Ryung Pose In Wedding Photos For Upcoming Drama

Sung Hoon and Lee Ga Ryung are a stunning couple within the new drama “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce).”

On January 5, the brand new TV Chosun weekend miniseries revealed the 2’s ravishing marriage ceremony photographs. Pan Sa Hyun (Sung Hoon) is a succesful lawyer married to Boo Hye Ryung (Lee Ga Ryung). She is a headstrong broadcaster-turned-radio DJ who married Pan Sa Hyun on the grounds that they preserve a strict “work-life steadiness” with no youngsters. In common, the collection will give attention to how three ladies of their thirties, forties, and fifties get by way of sudden life struggles and the way married {couples} struggle their strategy to real love.

The launched marriage ceremony photographs radiate reverse energies. In one photograph, Pan Sa Hyun and Boo Hye Ryung stand shut collectively and seem like a cheerful couple. In the opposite set of marriage ceremony photographs, wherein they pose individually, they channel their private characters extra strongly. Whereas Pan Sa Hyun provides off a critical vibe as a lawyer, Boo Hye Ryung holds an edgy stare. Their marriage ceremony photographs trace on the candy but intense story that’s to return.

Sung Hoon commented, “I had lots of lingering remorse relating to my first challenge [with Im Sung Han]. I believe this can be a good alternative for me to work by way of them.” About fellow solid member Lee Ga Ryung, he said, “Because it’s the primary time we’re working collectively, I believed we would run into some hardships. However on website, we acquired alongside properly. We are going to work on our chemistry even additional.” On his ideas going into the drama he shared, “I’ll work on this challenge with the angle of leaving no what-ifs or regrets. I’ll give it my best possible as an actor.”

Lee Ga Ryung remarked, “Having the ability to take part in author Im Sung Han’s work is a good honor by itself. Sung Hoon helps brighten the environment on set, and he’s very thoughtful. He’s a supply of nice encouragement. I really feel fortunate to have met such a sort and admirable actor as a fellow solid member.” She added, “I’ll do my perfect till the tip to make ‘Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)’ a drama that’s cherished by our viewers.”

The manufacturing crew said, “Sung Hoon and Lee Ga Ryung have proven nice chemistry and superb appearing regardless of it being their first time working collectively. As Pan Sa Hyun and Boo Hye Ryung are a married couple of their 30s going through the problems of affection, work, and being pregnant, they’re anticipated to be relatable to our viewers.”

The primary episode of “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)” will premiere January 23!

In the meantime, watch Sung Hoon within the 2020 movie “Are You In Love” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)