Sung Hoon, Lee Tae Gon, Park Joo Mi, And More Enjoy Tea Time In Poster For Upcoming Drama About Married Couples

Upcoming TV Chosun drama “Marriage Lyrics, Divorce Composition” (literal title), which was beforehand titled, “Marriage Story,” has unveiled its first poster!

The drama will inform the tales of three charming feminine protagonists of their 30s, 40s, and 50s who face unpredictable misfortunes, and it additionally offers with the difficulty of married {couples} as they attempt to discover real love.

Sung Hoon will play the lawyer Pan Sa Hyun, who fell in love along with his spouse Boo Hye Ryung (performed by Lee Ga Ryung), a radio DJ, after seeing her play the drums. The couple has been married for 3 years and don’t have any youngsters.

Lee Tae Gon can be Shin Yoo Shin, the candy husband of Sa Pi Younger (performed by Park Joo Mi) and the director of a hospital’s neuropsychiatry division. Sa Pi Younger is a producing director for the radio present, and she or he all the time does her finest to handle her dwelling, youngsters, and husband.

Jun Soo Kyung will tackle the function of Lee Si Eun, the radio present’s predominant author and the spouse of Park Hae Ryoon (performed by Jeon No Min), the dean of the division of theater and movie at Solar Jin College. The 2 have been married for 30 years, and Lee Si Eun has given all her consideration to her husband and youngsters.

In the brand new poster, the three {couples} take pleasure in tea time in a heat ambiance that’s illuminated with good gold lights. They stare upon one another with loving eyes and joyful smiles. Nevertheless, the wives and husbands are break up by a jagged line that appears as if the poster has been viciously ripped in half. The phrase “disagreements between {couples} looking for real love” hints that these {couples} could also be going through issues of their marriage lives.

Pan Sa Hyun’s gaze is fastened on Boo Hye Ryung, and she or he smiles brightly in his route. They’ll present the candy however feisty marriage of a pair of their 30s who has been married for 3 years. Alternatively, Shin Yoo Shin and Sa Pi Younger gaze steadily at one another, however they appear barely cautious in direction of each other. These two will painting the romance of a pair of their 40s. Lee Si Eun and Park Ha Ryoon are laughing heartedly, they usually appear essentially the most relaxed out of the {couples}. As a pair of their 50s, they are going to current their 30-year relationship from relationship to marriage.

The drama’s manufacturing crew shared, “This poster of the married {couples} of their 30s, 40s, and 50s performed by Sung Hoon, Lee Tae Gon, Park Joo Mi, Lee Ga Ryung, Jun Soo Kyung, and Jeon No Min holds the important thing to opening up the drama’s plot. This drama that’s written by Im Sung Han can be an unique work that breaks the mould of previous dramas about married {couples}. Please stay up for it.”

“Marriage Lyrics, Divorce Composition” will premiere in January 2021.

