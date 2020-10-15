Sung Hoon’s Upcoming Drama Confirms Cast Lineup Including Lee Tae Gon, Park Joo Mi, And More

Lee Tae Gon, Park Joo Mi, Lee Ga Ryung, Lee Min Younger, Jun Soo Kyung, and Jeon No Min have been confirmed to hitch Sung Hoon within the upcoming TV Chosun drama “Marriage Lyrics, Divorce Composition” (literal title), which was beforehand titled, “Marriage Story.”

The drama will inform the tales of three charming feminine protagonists of their 30s, 40s, and 50s who face unpredictable misfortunes, and it additionally offers with the difficulty of married {couples} as they attempt to discover real love. “Marriage Lyrics, Divorce Composition” shall be screenwriter Im Sung Han’s first drama in 5 years.

Sung Hoon was beforehand confirmed to hitch Im Sung Han’s new drama after starring within the screenwriter’s “New Tales of Gisaeng” because the male lead. Within the upcoming drama, Sung Hoon will play the lawyer Pan Sa Hyun, who fell in love together with his spouse Boo Hye Ryung (performed by Lee Ga Ryung) after seeing her play the drums. The couple has been married for 3 years and don’t have any youngsters.

“Marriage Lyrics, Divorce Composition” marks Lee Ga Ryung’s first main function, and her character Boo Hye Rung is a radio DJ who was as soon as a information reporter.

In the meantime, Lee Tae Gon shall be Shin Yoo Shin, the candy husband of Sa Pi Younger (performed by Park Joo Mi) and the director of a hospital’s neuropsychiatry division. Sa Pi Younger is a producing director for the radio present, and she or he all the time does her finest to maintain her house, youngsters, and husband.

Lee Min Younger will painting the expert Chinese language translator Music Received, who is as soon as divorced. Jun Soo Kyung will tackle the function of Lee Si Eun, the radio present’s predominant author and the spouse of Park Hae Ryoon (performed by Jeon No Min). The 2 have been married for 30 years, and Lee Si Eun has given all her consideration to her husband and youngsters.

Park Hae Ryoon is the dean of the division of theater and movie at Solar Jin College, and he turned a professor because of the assist of Lee Si Eun.

The drama’s manufacturing staff commented, “The skilled actors — Sung Hoon, Lee Tae Gon, Park Joo Mi, Lee Ga Ryung, Lee Min Younger, Jun Soo Kyung, and Jeon No Min — will create glorious synergy by working along with new faces.”

They added, “Please look ahead to the story of married {couples} written by Im Sung Han, who’s returned after 5 years, in addition to how the drama will comprise Im Sung Han’s uniquely simple strains and immersive narration.”

“Marriage Lyrics, Divorce Composition” is slated to premiere in December.

