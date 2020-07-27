Sung Joon Discharged From The Military

Actor Sung Joon has returned from the military!

On July 27, Sung Joon was formally discharged from the navy in accordance to COVID-19 protocol. This implies he was discharged instantly from his ultimate depart with out returning to his military base.

Sung Joon expressed his gratitude to followers on his official Instagram account, saying, “Hey. Due to all of your help, I got here again safely after ending my navy service. Thanks for ready. I’ll return to impress additional.”

Sung Joon enlisted in December 2018, and earlier this 12 months, he revealed that he has a spouse and baby.

Whereas ready for his subsequent challenge, take a look at his drama “Ms. Good“:

Watch Now

Supply (1)