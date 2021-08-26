Suni Lee And JoJo Siwa Sign up for ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Solid

Suni Lee and JoJo Siwa have joined the solid of Dancing with the Stars.

The gold medal Olympian and dad megastar are the primary celebrities to be introduced for the approaching thirtieth season of the dancing pageant collection.

Lee is a three-time Olympic medalist who took house the gold medal because the all-around champion in ladies’s gymnastics on the 2020 Olympic Video games.

In the meantime, Siwi is a YouTube sensation with 60 million fans who first received her reputation via showing on two seasons on Lifetime’s Dance Mothers. Siwa additionally serves as inventive director and government manufacturer of the approaching collection Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution on Peacock.

The duo will seem in an interview in combination on Just right Morning The us on Friday to speak about becoming a member of the Dancing forged. The remainder of the solid will probably be introduced on Sept. 8.

The brand new season of Dancing premieres Monday, Sept. 20.