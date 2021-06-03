Sunil Grover Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Collection, Photographs

Sunil Grover, a well-liked actor, and comic from Haryana. He began his profession as RJ and were given repute throughout the display Comedy Nights with Kapil. Sunil seemed in more than a few Bollywood motion pictures together with Pyaar To Hona Hello Tha, Ghajini, Gabbar is Again, Bharat, and extra. He did a lead position in ZEE5 originals Sunflower internet sequence He additionally stocks a display with Saif Ali Khan within the Tandav internet sequence that releases on Amazon top Video.
Sunil Grover Biography
|Title
|Sunil Grover
|Actual Title
|Sunil Grover
|Nickname
|Sunil
|Career
|Actor, Comic
|Date of Delivery
|03 August 1977
|Age
|43 (As of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: J.N.Grover
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Married
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|NA
|Spouse
|Aarti Grover
|Youngsters
|Mohan Grover
|Faith
|Christian
|Tutorial Qualification
|Grasp’s Level in Theatre
|Faculty
|Arya vidya Mandir
|Faculty
|Panjab College
|Spare time activities
|Tune and Dance
|Delivery Position
|Sirsa, Haryana
|Place of origin
|Sirsa, Haryana
|Present Town
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Nationality
|But to be up to date
Sunil Grover Authentic Social Profiles
twitter.com/WhoSunilGrover
instagram.com/whosunilgrover/
fb.com/WhoSunilGrover/
Attention-grabbing Information of Sunil Grover
- He gained Indian Tv Academy Awards for the next years 2013, 2014, and 2018.
- He left Comedy Nights with Kapil’s display for the wage hike controversies.
Sunil Grover Motion pictures
Here’s the flicks record of actor Sunil Grover,
- Insan
- Circle of relatives: Ties of Blood
- Ghajini
- Mumbai Cuttting
- Zila Ghaziabad
- Heropanti
- Gabbar is Again
- Vaisakhi Checklist
- Baaghi
- Espresso with D
- Pataakha
- Bharat
Sunil Grover Internet Collection
- Tandav – Amazon Originals
- Sunflower – ZEE5 Orginals
Sunil Grover Photographs
Take a look at the most recent pictures of actor Sunil Grover,
Keep Tuned with Techkashif for extra Leisure information.