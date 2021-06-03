Sunil Grover Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Collection, Photographs

Sunil Grover Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Collection, Photographs

Sunil Grover, a well-liked actor, and comic from Haryana. He began his profession as RJ and were given repute throughout the display Comedy Nights with Kapil. Sunil seemed in more than a few Bollywood motion pictures together with Pyaar To Hona Hello Tha, Ghajini, Gabbar is Again, Bharat, and extra. He did a lead position in ZEE5 originals Sunflower internet sequence He additionally stocks a display with Saif Ali Khan within the Tandav internet sequence that releases on Amazon top Video.

Sunil Grover Biography

Title Sunil Grover
Actual Title Sunil Grover
Nickname Sunil
Career Actor, Comic
Date of Delivery 03 August 1977
Age 43 (As of 2021)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: J.N.Grover
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Married
Affairs/Girlfriends NA
Spouse Aarti Grover
Youngsters Mohan Grover
Faith Christian
Tutorial Qualification Grasp’s Level in Theatre
Faculty Arya vidya Mandir
Faculty Panjab College
Spare time activities Tune and Dance
Delivery Position Sirsa, Haryana
Place of origin Sirsa, Haryana
Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra
Nationality But to be up to date

Attention-grabbing Information of Sunil Grover

  • He gained Indian Tv Academy Awards for the next years 2013, 2014, and 2018.
  • He left Comedy Nights with Kapil’s display for the wage hike controversies.

Sunil Grover Motion pictures

Here’s the flicks record of actor Sunil Grover,

  • Insan
  • Circle of relatives: Ties of Blood
  • Ghajini
  • Mumbai Cuttting
  • Zila Ghaziabad
  • Heropanti
  • Gabbar is Again
  • Vaisakhi Checklist
  • Baaghi
  • Espresso with D
  • Pataakha
  • Bharat

Sunil Grover Internet Collection

  • Tandav – Amazon Originals
  • Sunflower – ZEE5 Orginals

Sunil Grover Photographs

Take a look at the most recent pictures of actor Sunil Grover,

