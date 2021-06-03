Sunil Grover Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Collection, Photographs

Sunil Grover, a well-liked actor, and comic from Haryana. He began his profession as RJ and were given repute throughout the display Comedy Nights with Kapil. Sunil seemed in more than a few Bollywood motion pictures together with Pyaar To Hona Hello Tha, Ghajini, Gabbar is Again, Bharat, and extra. He did a lead position in ZEE5 originals Sunflower internet sequence He additionally stocks a display with Saif Ali Khan within the Tandav internet sequence that releases on Amazon top Video.

Sunil Grover Biography

Title Sunil Grover Actual Title Sunil Grover Nickname Sunil Career Actor, Comic Date of Delivery 03 August 1977 Age 43 (As of 2021) Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: J.N.Grover

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing Married Affairs/Girlfriends NA Spouse Aarti Grover Youngsters Mohan Grover Faith Christian Tutorial Qualification Grasp’s Level in Theatre Faculty Arya vidya Mandir Faculty Panjab College Spare time activities Tune and Dance Delivery Position Sirsa, Haryana Place of origin Sirsa, Haryana Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra Nationality But to be up to date

Attention-grabbing Information of Sunil Grover

He gained Indian Tv Academy Awards for the next years 2013, 2014, and 2018.

He left Comedy Nights with Kapil’s display for the wage hike controversies.

Sunil Grover Motion pictures

Here’s the flicks record of actor Sunil Grover,

Insan

Circle of relatives: Ties of Blood

Ghajini

Mumbai Cuttting

Zila Ghaziabad

Heropanti

Gabbar is Again

Vaisakhi Checklist

Baaghi

Espresso with D

Pataakha

Bharat

Sunil Grover Internet Collection

Tandav – Amazon Originals

Sunflower – ZEE5 Orginals

