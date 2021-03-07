Sunmi And Hanhae Talk About Their “Actual” Friendship On “Superb Saturday”

Sunmi and Chungha had been the company on the March 6 episode of tvN’s “Superb Saturday”!

In the course of the present, Sunmi was requested about her ambiguous friendship with Hanhae, a set forged member on the present. Hanhae had talked previously about how he was “actual associates” with Sunmi and that they’d gotten shut whereas doing a magnificence TV present collectively. He added that he had wished to ask her as a visitor throughout the present’s periodic “pal” specials.

Sunmi hesitated and stated, “Properly…”, and Park Na Rae chimed in, “It’s apparent from the phrase ‘nicely’ that they’re not actual associates!”

Sunmi defined, “When my tune was on ‘Superb Saturday,’ Hanhae despatched me a clip of the printed and a textual content message. It stated, ‘I stated that I used to be your ‘actual pal.’ It type of felt like he bought nervous about saying it and wished to inform me earlier than I might hear from elsewhere.”

Hanhae stated, “I stated that I used to be her actual pal, nevertheless it felt like it could be embarrassing if we met on set after that, so I simply despatched her a fast message.” Moon Se Yoon joked, “Can I name Sunmi my ‘actual pal’ too now that we’ve met as soon as?”

After the joking was over, Sunmi clarified that she and Hanhae had been in reality associates. Later, she added, “Chungha and I’ve comparable personalities. We’re ‘actual actual’ associates.”

