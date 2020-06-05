Sunmi Applauds The Boyz And ONEUS’s Cover Of “Heroine” From “Street To Kingdom”

Sunmi has applauded The Boyz and ONEUS’s cowl of “Heroine“!

On the June Four episode of “Street to Kingdom,” The Boyz and ONEUS coated Sunmi’s “Heroine” for his or her collaboration mission.

Following the printed, a fan of The Boyz tweeted a hyperlink to the touching efficiency which Sunmi quote-tweeted, including a number of clapping emojis.

Watch their efficiency of “Heroine” under, and take a look at the opposite collaborations from the newest episode of “Street to Kingdom” right here!