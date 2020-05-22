Sunmi Confirmed To Be Preparing For Summer Comeback

Sunmi will probably be making a summer time comeback!

On Might 21, it was reported that Sunmi is making ready for a comeback in June or early July at newest. She will probably be having her album jacket photograph shoot subsequent week.

In response to the stories, a supply from her company MakeUs Leisure confirmed, “Sunmi is making ready for a comeback aimed for late June.”

Sunmi’s final comeback was in August of final 12 months when she launched “LALALAY.” Followers are wanting ahead to seeing her return with refreshing music for the summer time.

Sunmi can even be the MC of the SBS particular pilot program “Sunmi’s Video Retailer” (literal title), a human documentary speak present the place an individual’s life will probably be rediscovered by means of archives. It’s scheduled to premiere on June 7 at 11:05 p.m. KST.

Keep tuned for updates on Sunmi’s comeback!

