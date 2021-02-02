General News

Sunmi Confirmed To Make Comeback This Month

February 2, 2021
1 Min Read

Sunmi is making a return!

On February 2, a supply from MakeUs Leisure shared, “Sunmi is getting ready for a comeback with plans for a late-February launch.”

In accordance with Sports activities Chosun, she has completed engaged on her title observe and is making her ending touches on the album.

This shall be Sunmi’s first comeback in roughly eight months since “pporappippam” final June. Final August, she promoted her track “When We Disco” with Park Jin Younger.

What sort of idea would you prefer to see from Sunmi this time?

Supply (1) (2)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.