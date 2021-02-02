Sunmi Confirmed To Make Comeback This Month

Sunmi is making a return!

On February 2, a supply from MakeUs Leisure shared, “Sunmi is getting ready for a comeback with plans for a late-February launch.”

In accordance with Sports activities Chosun, she has completed engaged on her title observe and is making her ending touches on the album.

This shall be Sunmi’s first comeback in roughly eight months since “pporappippam” final June. Final August, she promoted her track “When We Disco” with Park Jin Younger.

What sort of idea would you prefer to see from Sunmi this time?

