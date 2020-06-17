Sunmi Drops Enchanting 1st Teaser With Details For June Comeback

Sunmi has shared new particulars for her June comeback!

The songstress will return on June 29 at 6 p.m. KST with “pporappippam” (which seems to be a romanized spelling of the Korean title “보라빛밤,” which implies “purple night time”).

Sunmi has as soon as once more teamed up with composer FRANTS for her new observe, and Sunmi co-composed the track and wrote its lyrics.

This might be Sunmi’s first comeback since “LALALAY” final August.

Are you excited for Sunmi’s return?