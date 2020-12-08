Sunmi, Hani, YooA, And Chuu Talk About “Working Women” Experience And Share Best Wishes For Chungha As She Recovers

“Working Women” upped the joy for its premiere with a press convention on December 8!

“Working Women” is a brand new Mnet actuality program by which feminine Okay-pop idols of their twenties turn out to be a working crew to hunt out lovely pure working programs in South Korea. It stars Sunmi, Chungha, EXID’s Hani, Oh My Lady’s YooA, and LOONA’s Chuu. Chungha was not capable of attend the press convention as she was identified with COVID-19 on December 7.

Sunmi stated, “Chungha is a bit ailing so she was unable to affix us right this moment. We’re going to work arduous and make up for her absence.” Hani shared, “Chungha has stored saying that she is sorry. Chungha, don’t be sorry. I hope that you simply get effectively quickly. Simply focus in your well being.”

YooA described the “Working Women” crew as a household. “They’re all such valuable, lovely, and funky individuals,” she stated. Youngest member Chuu, who was stated to be answerable for making the others smile, stated, “I believe I made many valuable recollections. I used to be actually grateful.” She additionally added, “Chungha, I like you.”

Sunmi commented that she’d unintentionally ended up taking over the position of the “mother” of the group throughout filming. “Nonetheless, I had a bit extra of a heavy coronary heart after the filming than I’d anticipated,” she went on to say. “I assumed that the environment would primarily be 20 yr olds getting collectively and simply having enjoyable and consuming scrumptious issues.”

“Nonetheless, as soon as I obtained there, I spotted why the manufacturing staff had put the 5 of us collectively,” Sunmi continued. “All 5 of us have been very earnest about every part.” She shared that relatively than simply utterly having fun with it, she thought lots about how she might give a lift of energy to the opposite members and what position she might play so as to make them extra comfy whereas filming.

“I grew to become the ‘mother’ since I cook dinner, and Hani is taking the position of the ‘dad,’” stated Sunmi. “The environment on the first filming was nice so I loved it.”

When requested if there had been any difficulties, Sunmi stated that it had been a little bit of a pressure to run attributable to points she has together with her proper knee. “I didn’t need to say something, however after we have been doing our closing run, my knee popped out,” she stated. “Fortunately, we weren’t sprinting from begin to end on ‘Working Women,’ so it I might end up working at my very own tempo.”

Hani shared that she had already cherished working, so when she acquired the supply to be on the present she’d stated it might be actually nice. “So [at the meeting] I shared concepts too and defined what I had felt whereas working and the way I needed to share that. Nonetheless, I believe that now I’m gaining one thing larger and larger than working.”

YooA commented that regardless that she has many associates she will be able to specific her emotions with, she’d needed to be on the present to make extra associates. “I took half whereas feeling excited as I questioned who may turn out to be a valuable pal to me,” stated YooA. She additionally shared that she tends to only lie round at dwelling with none hobbies, so she needed to make working her new passion by the present. One other of YooA’s objectives was to maintain match by working.

Chuu stated that she hoped to fulfill seniors and older feminine associates whom she might ask for recommendation about life. She shared that she’d ended up assembly a brand new household.

“Working Women” premieres on December 9 at 7:50 p.m. KST.

