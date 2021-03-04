Sunmi Opens Up About Why She Looks Up To Park Jin Young + Feeling Like She Didn’t Stand Out When She Was Younger

On the March 3 episode of the KBS radio present “Kang Han Na’s Quantity Up,” Sunmi shared her sincere ideas on her music and rather more.

Sunmi just lately made her highly-anticipated return with the self-produced single “TAIL,” and she or he confessed that the method of co-composing the music wasn’t simple.

“I wrote the music, nevertheless it was a bit overwhelming,” the singer humbly remarked. “I’m really in awe of music producers.”

Sunmi additionally shared that she appears to be like as much as artist and producer Park Jin Young, with whom she labored for years at JYP Leisure, due to his songwriting expertise. “It hasn’t even been 5 years since I began creating self-composed music,” she defined, “however Park Jin Young has been writing nice songs for many years. I really admire him for that.”

When requested if she most popular any of the opposite songs she’d written to “TAIL,” Sunmi replied, “I don’t have a music I like higher than ‘TAIL.’” She went on to pique followers’ curiosity by mentioning that she had lots of unreleased songs up her sleeve, commenting, “I’ve lots of songs [written], however I’ve extra quiet, sentimental songs than I do songs that will go well with a dance efficiency.”

As for whether or not she thought expertise and stage presence have been innate qualities for a singer, Sunmi—who’s now well-known for her highly effective stage presence—revealed that she truly used to really feel apprehensive about not standing out sufficient when she was youthful.

“When I used to be younger, I spent lots of time pondering to myself, ‘Why don’t I stand out? Why don’t I’ve any presence?’” she recalled. “I believe stage presence and abilities will be acquired by way of onerous work and energy.”

Sunmi’s music has obtained an excessive amount of love and a focus for its distinctive sound and attraction, to the extent the place it has been dubbed its personal style—”Sunmi-pop.” When requested what she thought of the defining traits of “Sunmi-pop,” the singer replied, “Songs which might be actually thrilling, overwhelming, and completely happy, however one way or the other unhappy on the similar time.”

She went on so as to add that though her current releases have been self-produced, she hopes to sing different producers’ songs sooner or later as properly.

“It simply so occurred that I began producing,” she defined. “I don’t suppose my songs should be self-composed, so if there are different good songs on the market, I need to sing them.”

Later, Sunmi went on to share her hopes for the long run, revealing, “I need to grow to be even busier.” She elaborated, “I really feel like if you happen to begin overthinking, you deteriorate.”

The singer additionally talked about that she hopes to dwell “like a dried flower,” explaining, “As a result of even after its liveliness and wonder wither, you’ll be able to nonetheless see it for a very long time.”

Lastly, Sunmi shared a heartfelt message of affection and gratitude for her many followers. “I all the time say this, however you guys are the power that retains me going,” stated the singer. “Even when I grow to be a bit exhausted, I’ll all the time stand up once more, so don’t fear an excessive amount of. I like you.”

