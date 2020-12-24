Sunmi Proudly Shows Off Gift She Received From Jessica

Sunmi confirmed love for Jessica and the considerate present she obtained from her!

On December 24, Sunmi took to Instagram to point out off the clothes that Jessica had gifted her. Posting a trendy mirror selfie, the singer affectionately referred to Jessica by her nickname Sica as she wrote, “My eyebrows look fairly. The garments Sica unnie gave me as a present are additionally fairly.”

Along with tagging Jessica’s private Instagram account, Sunmi additionally confirmed her assist for Jessica’s model BLANC & ECLARE by tagging the corporate’s official Instagram account as properly.

Watch Sunmi carry out on the “2020 KBS Music Pageant” beneath!

Watch Now