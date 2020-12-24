General News

Sunmi Proudly Shows Off Gift She Received From Jessica

December 24, 2020
Sunmi confirmed love for Jessica and the considerate present she obtained from her!

On December 24, Sunmi took to Instagram to point out off the clothes that Jessica had gifted her. Posting a trendy mirror selfie, the singer affectionately referred to Jessica by her nickname Sica as she wrote, “My eyebrows look fairly. The garments Sica unnie gave me as a present are additionally fairly.”

Along with tagging Jessica’s private Instagram account, Sunmi additionally confirmed her assist for Jessica’s model BLANC & ECLARE by tagging the corporate’s official Instagram account as properly.

