Sunmi Talks About Wanting To Be A Singer For A Long Time And Being Proud Of Having Many Female Fans

Sunmi has teamed up with Cosmopolitan journal to have fun their 20th anniversary with a particular cowl, interview, and photograph unfold.

Within the interview that adopted the photograph shoot, Sunmi was requested about debuting at a younger age, now simply six years away from celebrating her personal 20th debut anniversary. Sunmi mentioned, “I by no means thought I’d have the ability to be lively [as a singer] for this lengthy. However I feel we’re at some extent the place age doesn’t prohibit you from doing issues anymore.”

She added, “However I have to put within the effort so I don’t fall behind and get caught in my methods. I need to be a feminine solo artist who’s round for a very long time.”

When requested if she is aware of that she is a feminine artist who has attracted a number of ladies to affix her fanbase, Sunmi seemed proud as she mentioned, “They are saying that ‘Girls like fairly and funky ladies.’ Fascinated about how that’s what they consider me makes me glad.”

Sunmi made her comeback this yr with “pporappippam” and not too long ago teamed up with Park Jin Younger to launch “When We Disco.”

Sunmi’s full interview and photograph unfold can be out there within the September situation of Cosmopolitan.

