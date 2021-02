Begin the countdown: Sunmi has shared her comeback date!

Sunmi might be making a return on February 23 at 6 p.m. KST. A teaser photograph for the brand new launch options the textual content, “Sunmi is coming.”

Sunmi’s most up-to-date comeback was with “pporappippam” in June 2020. That August, she additionally teamed up with Park Jin Younger for the duet monitor “When We Disco.”

What are you hoping to listen to from Sunmi for this comeback?