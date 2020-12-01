Sunny Deol Tests Positive For COVID-19: Sunny Deol infected with Corona virus

Sunny Deol Tests Positive For COVID-19: Bollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gurdaspur, Punjab, Sunny Deol has become infected with the corona virus. The health secretary of Himachal Pradesh gave this information on Tuesday. Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi said that Sunny Deol has been living in Kullu district for a few days. Also Read – Free Tablets to Students Latest News: Government will give tablets for free to students in this state

The health secretary told the news agency PTI that according to information received from the district chief medical officer, the MP and his friends were planning to leave for Mumbai, but on Tuesday their COVID-19 test report was positive. The 64-year-old Bollywood actor Had undergone shoulder surgery in Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district.

According to reports, Sunny Deol was getting a Kovid check done after every 10 days. BJP MP Sunny Deol was to return to Mumbai on Wednesday. Due to this, he got the corona test done, whose report was positive. Family members of Sunny Deol also came along, but they have returned to Mumbai.