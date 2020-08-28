Sunny Leone wins in West Bengal entrance exam, college administration said- someone has done mischief

new Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone’s name has topped the released list of UG exam in West Bengal. The result of BA-English (Honors) result was uploaded on website by Ashutosh College in West Bengal. In the first list of this result, Sunny Leone’s name is in the first place. Also Read – Announcement of new dates of lockdown in West Bengal, know when and what will be opened, what will be closed

In this list, application ID, roll number, list of marks obtained in class and board examination have also been mentioned. It is shown here that total marks (400) have been found in class 12th. In this regard, college officials say that someone has deliberately done this kind of mischief. Also Read – Who will be the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in Bengal? Kailash Vijayvargiya said – will contest elections without face

After deliberately typing the wrong name, the application is submitted. We have informed the admissions department in this regard as well as have ordered it to be rectified, we are investigating this incident. Let us know that since the front of this incident, questions are being raised on the online admission process continuously. Also read – low liquor sales: in this state people are not buying liquor, then this strategy was made by the government to woo customers