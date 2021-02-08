Sunny Shares Favorite Women’ Generation Tune, Opens Up About Her Insecurities, And More

Women’ Generation’s Sunny mirrored on her profession and shared her targets for the long run in a latest interview with bnt Worldwide.

Sunny began off the interview by speaking about her two cats, Salt and Pepper. “Since I’m nearly at all times at residence lately I’ve devoted all of my consideration to them,” she stated. “As I spend increasingly more time with them, I believe I’m rising extra affectionate and endeared to them. Though they appear like dog-like cats, I can’t assist however smile once they stick solely to me like gum.”

As for the way she spends her time at residence, Sunny stated she enjoys watching Netflix, studying internet comics, or taking part in video games on her cellphone.

Sunny opened up about how her stage identify influenced her character as she commented, “After the identify ‘Sunny’ was determined, I believe I began to take after that identify. I’ve heard that my expressionless face was form of scary, so I work exhausting to smile every day.” She added with amusing, “Typically it isn’t straightforward.”

When requested about how she endured the entire high-energy performances throughout her time in Women’ Generation, Sunny revealed that the members labored to extend their stamina earlier than their debut by operating alongside the Han River. “Since I used to be younger on the time, my bodily stamina was lots higher then than it’s now. Just lately, I’ve realized the significance of train once more. There’s nothing like train to extend your stamina,” she stated.

Sunny debuted as a member of Women’ Generation in 2007 with the music “Into The New World.” She spoke about how the music has a particular place in her coronary heart, even contemplating their different standard songs resembling “Gee” or “Genie.” “I’ve considered why this could possibly be, and I believe it’s as a result of so many individuals continued to sing and hearken to it,” Sunny responded. “After we first began working towards it I anxious, ‘Will we be capable of get help from most of the people?’ Now I’m actually grateful that many individuals have gained energy from the music and cherish it of their reminiscences.”

Sunny additionally famous that “Gee” is one other music she cherishes, because of the response the group acquired from the general public. She then shared that “Oh!” was a music the place she thought she pulled off the idea properly.

The interviewer requested for Sunny’s ideas on Women’ Generation being referred to as a “textbook woman group.” Laughing in embarrassment, Sunny replied, “I’m so grateful each time I hear the nickname. Once I have a look at the members, every one among them is so stuffed with allure. They’ll act properly, sing properly, and likewise convey good power to selection reveals. Since we challenged varied ideas and had actually good outcomes, I believe that’s one of many causes [for the nickname].”

Commenting on the opposite members’ varied performing and singing endeavors, Sunny stated, “Now and again after I see the members doing their particular person actions I’m wondering how a lot exhausting work they put in to get these outcomes. I really feel unhealthy for them however I additionally assume they’re wonderful.”

Sunny’s actual identify is Lee Quickly Kyu, however she stated she generally has bother distinguishing between her actual identify and her stage identify. “I’ve completed actions beneath the identify ‘Sunny’ for round 14 years now, so generally I get combined up,” she stated. “There was positively time of confusion, like adolescence, however now I believe I’ve realized issues like, ‘Oh, that is after I really feel snug,’ or ‘That is Lee Quickly Kyu.’ Again then I’d work exhausting to indicate everybody the Sunny of Women’ Generation, however now I’m simply embracing myself, whether or not or not it’s as Sunny or as Lee Quickly Kyu.”

Persevering with with amusing, Sunny added, “My household even calls me Sunny. They’ve referred to as me by my stage identify since my debut to make me get used to it, and it will definitely grew to become a behavior.”

Sunny lately appeared on the present “On and Off,” the place she opened up about her issues relating to her singing voice. Referencing her fear, she defined, “It’s not that I hate my voice, it’s that there was a time the place I used to be not sure of what sort of singing methodology could be proper for me. Whereas filming, it may be embarrassing to share private tales. After making my confession on broadcast, I believe it was extrapolated to imply that I didn’t like my voice. Because of that, I used to be capable of regain my confidence and likewise learn how my followers felt.”

When requested what music model she want to attempt, Sunny responded, “Since there’s a giant age hole between me and my sisters, I naturally got here throughout a variety of outdated songs after I was younger. Listening to these songs now, I discover myself pondering it could be good to work on songs along with artists like them. I hearken to music by artists like Lee Moon Sae, Jeon In Kwon, and Cool’s Lee Jae Hoon.”

Sunny additionally expressed her want for interior change relatively than making an attempt a brand new picture or idea. “I need to develop into a snug one that can reveal her extra pure and trustworthy sides to the general public,” she shared. “Perhaps it’s as a result of I solely targeted on work since I used to be younger, however I’m missing expertise in a variety of areas and there’s nonetheless numerous room for me to develop. I need to hurry and mature so I can develop into somebody with a powerful sense of self.”

Having lately entered her 30s, Sunny shared that she hoped to develop into somebody who might respect the mundaneness of on a regular basis life. “Though it’s good to run ahead, there’s additionally parts of happiness every single day. To any extent further, I need to develop into an individual who appreciates the blissful moments in each day life,” she stated.

In about two months, will probably be 5,000 days since Women’ Generation’s debut. Sunny was shocked by the calculations as she mused, “Once I give it some thought, I actually selected a profession path fairly early. I wished to develop into a singer since I had loved singing and dancing since center college, and I’ve been realizing that dream and receiving steady love for over 10 years. Wanting again on it, it was a very blissful however shocking course of. It was a dream I couldn’t obtain alone and one which I used to be capable of shoulder after assembly good companions, and it’s one I’m capable of defend due to the followers who’ve supported me all the way in which. I need to give honest due to my followers and people who have helped me to maintain going ahead all the way in which to five,000 days.”

