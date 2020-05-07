‘Supalonely’ Singer BENEE Signs With Sony/ATV Music Publishing – Variety

Twenty-year-old New Zealander Stella Rose Bennett — professionally often called BENEE — has signed with Sony/ATV Music Publishing to a worldwide deal. The singer’s smash hit “Supalonely,” which has been described as a “quarantine anthem,” is at No. 10 on the Spotify International charts with over 131 million streams. On U.S. radio, the track that includes Gus Dapperton is at No. 20 at High 40 and has accrued greater than 22,000 spins throughout a number of codecs, in keeping with Mediabase.

Fittingly, BENEE’s signing was executed just about.

BENEE

Sony/ATV Music Publishing

The track was co-written by Jenna Andrews final summer season. In a current interview with Variety, Andrews famous: “It’s not like we may have predicted a worldwide pandemic. Clearly it’s a loopy time on this planet, so it’s a light-weight in a darkish time.”

BENEE is signed to Republic Data, a division of Common Music Group, and in June 2019, launched her debut EP, “FIRE ON MARZZ.” She went on to win a number of music awards in her dwelling nation.

Stated Sony/ATV chairman and CEO Jon Platt known as BENEE is “a gifted younger songwriter and artist, who has confirmed how highly effective music could be as a unifier and healer.” A&R director Samantha Reas described her as “an absolute pressure to be reckoned with.”

Stated BENEE: “This previous yr has been insane journey for me, and I’m so glad to have added Sam, Jon and the worldwide workforce at Sony/ATV to my crew. I’m excited to be working with all of them, they completely perceive me as an artist – I feel we’re going to do superior issues collectively!”

Because the world’s largest music writer. Sony/ATV is dwelling to greater than three million copyrights together with hits by Frank Sinatra, the Beatles, Ed Sheeran and Sia. Sony/ATV was ASCAP’s 2019 writer of the yr for pop.