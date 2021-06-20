Suparna Moitra Wiki, Age, Circle of relatives, Top, Bio, Motion pictures, Photographs, Husband

Suparna Moitra is an Indian actress and style. She turned into fashionable thru films. Except for performing, she is a skilled dancer. She entered performing thru films. With beautiful performing she were given extra tasks. She is now a number one film and internet sequence actress. Her actual identify is Suparna Krishna. She may be a social media famous person and Instagram influencer.

Biography and Tutorial {Qualifications}

Born in Kolkata, she liked performing. She finished education with excellent marks. Later, she graduated and holds a Bachelor stage. All the way through her faculty days, she turned into a style. She was once a part of quite a lot of TV advertisements. Her debut position in a film was once favored via the audience. With again to again hits, she were given extra movie gives.

Later, she were given gives from quite a lot of serials too. In a little while, she turned into a well-liked film and serial famous person. Recently, she may be a internet sequence actress. She has acted in main OTT platforms like MX Participant and Alt Balaji. She may be a social media famous person with an enormous fan base.

Circle of relatives, Oldsters, Boyfriend

Suparna Moitra with daughter

Suparna Moitra with boyfriend

She was once born in a Hindu circle of relatives. Her oldsters are neatly settled in Mumbai. Suparna Moitra’s husband is Rahul Aggarwal. She was once previous divorced and her daughter is Riya Moitra.

Age, Top, Weight

She was once born on 12 August 1982. Suparna Moitra’s age is 38 years as of 2020. Her top is 5 ft 6 inches. She has darkish brown eyes and black hair.

Profession

Her profession began thru modeling. She was once a part of quite a lot of manufacturers and print advertisements. Later, she was once observed in a couple of TV advertisements. Later, she entered Hindi films and inspired everybody. Recently, she may be an Indian internet sequence actress. She is actively a part of TV serials and Bollywood films too.

