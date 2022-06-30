Super Bomberman R 2 is the new adventure of the classic saga, with trailer and launch window

Konami has taken advantage of the Nintendo Direct Mini to present the news of the next title in the series.

After the arrival of Super Bomberman R in 2017 and the launch four years after Super Bomberman R Online, Konami returns to the fray now with Super Bomberman R 2a new adventure in the classic saga that opens the next chapter in the story of the Bomberman Brothers.

With the trailer that leads the news and that made its appearance during the Nintendo Direct Mini, you can see that, on this occasion, the party game evolves thanks to the new Battle Mode called Castle, which challenges players to demonstrate their creative skills designing your own bases to defend them from enemies and then share the creation.

There is a new character named EllonIn this Castle mode we are invited to participate and fight in asymmetric 1v15 battles where the defending player is tasked with creating the map and placing defensive traps to slow down the attacking players, who will try to get past the defensive blockades. Defenders will be aided by a new type of character called Ellon to ward off attacking players.

In Creation mode we will have a level editor that offers different terrain options, as well as the possibility of placing walls and carrying out defensive tricks to create new scenarios. If we want to show off the result, these levels can be shared with other players online.

Super Bomberman R will also bring the popular Battle Modes from the Super Bomberman R series (Standard Battle Mode, Battle 64 and Grand Prix), and will be available in 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch, thus fulfilling the promise Konami made when it announced the closure of the Super Bomberman R Online servers.

