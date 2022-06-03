Super Bomberman R Online announces the closure of its servers, but Konami promises surprises

The free to play battle royale will stop working in December, but more installments are in development.

What Konami has signed the best financial results in its history does not seem to ensure the good direction of some of its projects. The Japanese company is betting heavily on the mercado free to play and Super Bomberman R Online is a good proof of that, but there is bad news for its players.

Through a statement published on the official website, Konami has announced that will close the game servers in December, just over two years after it went on sale on Google Stadia. Right now the title is available on the Google service and also on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

They will not work from December 1In the shared text they do not issue the reasons for this decision, they simply limit themselves to saying that it is due to “a series of circumstances”, without specifying them. We will have until the 1st of the last month of 2022 to continue playing; afterwards, their servers will not work, although it has already been eliminated the possibility of acquiring coins and packs through micropayments.

However, there is a ray of hope with the franchise, as Konami itself advances in the statement that the Bomberman series will have new projectsso we can expect future surprises in the form of new games or content for existing ones.

As for Super Bomberman R Online, we are talking about a proposal that, based on SuperBomberman R, offers users a battle royale experience where 64 players battle online on multiple stages at the same time. The game was originally released for Stadia, although it ended up reaching the rest of the platforms a few months later.

