Super Bowl Bengals vs Rams: where and what time to watch the NFL final and halftime in Mexico

Recently the NFL (National Football League) en Mexico It has become more popular among American football fans and, like every year, the fans of the country do not miss the actions of the great final of the American football Super Bowl. On this occasion the two guests at the Super Bowl LVI will be the Cincinnati Bengals Y Los Angeles Ramswho will seek to lift the trophy at the SoFi Stadium in California.

Both teams made it to the Super Bowl thanks to the effort they showed in the Playoffs because neither was listed as a favorite for this year’s American final. The Rams took it upon themselves to eliminate San Francisco 49ers with a score of 20 for 17, while the Bengals left out Kansas City with a total of 27 points out of 24.

In the country, the actions of the Super Bowl 56° will start point of the 5:30 p.m. central Mexico. For this occasion it will be possible to follow through open channel television stations such as TUDN Y TV Azteca, also some pay television They will also have coverage of the event.

Each NFL broadcast will begin minutes before the game, so starting at 5:00 p.m. television stations like Aztec Sports and Channel 5 will already have the preview of the event.

Bengals vs Rams Super Bowl LVI

Day: Sunday February 13, 2022.

Hours: 5:30 p.m. (central Mexico).

Venue: SoFi Stadium, California, United States.

Transmission: TV Azteca (canal Azteca 7), TUDN (canal 5), Fox Sports Y ESPN.

Mobile application: through the App TUDN, Aztec Sports and by Star PlusNFL fans in Mexico will be able to follow the actions of the touchdown.

Another of the great attractions of the NFL final is the halftime show, in which internationally renowned artists are presented to liven up the half-time break. This occurs at the end of the second quarter of the game, so it is estimated that the musical presentation will start between 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. from central Mexicoas long as there are no delays on the playing field that postpone the presentation.

For him Super Bowl LVI the artists responsible for animating the California Stadium will be Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar y Mary J.Blige. The musical presentation will last between 10 to 15 minutes.

It should be noted that the country will have an exponent in the Super Bowl because Salma Hayek will have a peculiar participation in the Super Bowl, weeks ago the actress revealed her participation in the sporting event through social networks.

Another of the most popular pop music bands that could have a performance at the Super Bowl is BTS, it was rumored that the South Korean K-pop group would also have a few minutes on the halftime stage, but their performance would be headed towards an advertisement.

The same open and private TV channels who cover the NFL game will be the ones who will have the live broadcast of the halftime show.

halftime show schedule: in Mexico, among the 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.depending on how long the first two quarters of the game are.

Where to see it: Azteca 7Canal 5 TUDN, Fox Sports Y ESPN.

So far, the favorite team of the betting shops of the United States put the rams as favorites to win Super Bowl 56, since they will have the advantage of playing at home, in addition to their performance throughout the Playoffs. If they succeed, they would be raising its second Super Bowl in its history.

