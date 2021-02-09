Super Bowl LV: the story behind the fan who invaded the field in a bathing suit and drove security crazy

Unusual field invasion in Super Bowl LV

If there is a latent risk in every major sporting event, it is the possibility that a fan invades the playing field. It is a practice that had been truncated lately due to the lack of spectators in the stadiums due to the pandemic of coronavirus. But unfortunately for the organizers it was resumed in the Super Bowl LV, where there was presence of 22,000 fans.

A man – who has not yet been identified – dressed in a striking pink one-piece swimsuit, some black shorts and neon-colored shoes, outwitted the security officers and ran on the lawn of the Raymond James Stadium during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the pictures that the chain CBS did not show but that were spread on social networks, you see this fan crossing in the middle of the players of both teams and avoiding being shot down by security agents until reaching the area of touchdown.

Security agents try to stop the man who invaded the field in Super Bowl LV (Photo: AP)

The truth is that it was once again a person related to the website Vitaly Uncensored, the same ones that became famous for invading other gigantic sporting events, as in the final of the Brazil World Cup 2014 between Germany and Argentina or the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham in 2019. They had also planned to do it in the definition of the Copa América but were unsuccessful.

In the case of Super Bowl LV, chose to jump onto the playing field during the last quarter, already when the consecration of the Buccaneers from Tom Brady, who was chosen on Most Valuable Player (MVP) and conquered his sixth ring.

The fan who invaded Super Bowl LV corresponds to the website Vitaly Uncensored (Photo: AFP)

The security agents managed to stop the invader so that Super Bowl LV continues normally (Photo: AFP)

The founder of Vitaly Uncensored is named Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who has on his channel YouTube some 1.9 million subscribers. It also has another channel called VitalyzdTv where he already accumulates more than 10 million fans. It offers mostly content related to practical jokes and has risen to fame for invading large-scale sporting events.

The return of fans to the stadiums in the most significant event of the National Football League (NFL) has given this youtuber the ability to re-promote yourself in the way you like best. From the stands they saw how the security men grabbed him and they took him away so that he could continue the game.

THE INVASION OF VITALY UNCENSORED IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

An intruder entered the field of play in the final of the Champions League

