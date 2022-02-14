Super Bowl LVI: How much money is needed to attend from Mexico (Photo: Kirby Lee/Reuters)

This Sunday, February 13, the Super Bowl LVI Come in Carneros Y Bengaliswho will face each other on the field of the most expensive stadium in the world: the SoFi Stadium from The Angelsa property inaugurated in September 2020 and that had a cost close to $5 billion.

The Super Bowl from National Football League (NFL) will be the first big event hosted by the SoFi Stadium, where it will bring together 70 thousand followers in their seats and where a large number of Mexicans are expected, both by residents and by those who travel to the state of California.

In fact, Mexico is the country that requested the most tickets for the event after the United Statesin accordance with ESPNwith Mexico City as the main starting point, followed by Guadalajara and Nuevo León.

SoFi Stadium is the most expensive stadium in the world and has a capacity for 70 thousand fans (Photo: Kirby Lee / Reuters)

Until 150 thousand dollars of economic benefit will have the hosting platform Airbnbso one of the main questions revolves around the cost of traveling to Los Angeles to enjoy the Super Bowl LVI.

How much does a trip to Los Angeles cost?

Buying a plane ticket on the eve of the event is much more expensive than buying it months in advance, so today, a flight round trip from CDMX It has a cost between 6 thousand 500 pesos and up to 17 thousand 777 pesos directly.

In the national airlines hardly a flight will exceed the 10 thousand pesosas long as there are still spaces available and Mexicans have their corresponding visa along with their valid passport.

Eminem, Dr. Dree, Snoop Dog will be at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (Photo: Twitter/ @NFL)

How much does lodging cost in Los Angeles?

Regarding the rooms available by the main hotels, the price range for two nights in three and four star hotels would be between 3 thousand and 7 thousand pesosdepending on the requested amenities.

On the other hand, the platforms that allow you to rent homes online boast a price of between 900 and 3 thousand pesos per night

How much are Super Bowl LVI tickets?

This year the tickets reached record figures and were positioned as the most expensive in the history of the Super Bowl, since the price per ticket, if you were lucky enough to enter the draw, started from 154 thousand pesos.

The range skyrocketed as the best areas were chosen, because in a VIP sector the cost reached 2 million 150 thousand pesosin accordance with The financial.

SoFi Stadium is the home of the Los Angeles Rams, so it will be the second time in history that a local team plays the Super Bowl in its stadium (Photo: REUTERS / Bing Guan)

At these prices, food and transportation within the city would still have to be added, so attending an event of this category, on average, could cost 170 thousand pesos per person, with the cheapest tickets obtained.

When is Super Bowl XLI?

The match between Rams Y Bengals It will be this Sunday, February 13 at 5:00 p.m., in Mexico City time. It will be a Super Bowl unpublished and will have the distinction of being the second time in history that a team plays it in its stadium.

Los Angeles Rams They repeated the feat of Tampa Bay last year and managed to reach the Super Bowl at home after two seasons played in this property, so they hope to repeat the triumph that the Buccaneers a year ago.

KEEP READING:

Avocado, the Mexican star that will be present by tons at Super Bowl LVI

The NFL confirmed its return to Mexico in 2022

Checo Pérez revealed the reasons why he could beat Max Verstappen in 2022