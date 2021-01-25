Super Bowl Set: Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes vs. Tampa’s Tom Brady

The stage is about for a TV-friendly Super Bowl LV now that the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have secured their spots within the NFL’s large recreation. The lineup options two of the league’s greatest stars: the Chiefs’ younger hot-shot quarterback Patrick Mahomes vs. Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, the winningest QB of all time.

The outcomes of Sunday’s AFC and NFC championship video games lays a transparent storyline for the Feb. 7 Super Bowl, the sponsorship bonanza that’s sometimes TV’s most-watched program of the 12 months. Mahomes is angling for a second consecutive Super Bowl. Brady desires to show he can go all the way in which in his first season with a brand new group after his storied 20 years with the New England Patriots and coach Invoice Belichick.

Brady is the one quarterback in historical past to notch six Super Bowl wins. His march to win No. 7 and his tenth profession Super Bowl look can be excessive drama, notably as it is going to unfold in Tampa Bay’s house Raymond James Stadium (coincidentally chosen as the positioning of Super Bowl LV years in the past).

The rising narrative of Super Bowl LV isn’t misplaced on CBS Sports activities chief Sean McManus.

“We couldn’t have requested for a greater match-up with the best of all time vs. probably the most thrilling younger participant within the League,” McManus advised Selection. “There are such a lot of superb storylines, and we look ahead to protecting all of them in Tampa on February seventh.”

The Chiefs secured their second consecutive berth by beating the Buffalo Payments 38-24 in Kansas Metropolis on Sunday. Tampa Bay bested the Inexperienced Bay Packers earlier within the day 31-26 in Inexperienced Bay.

Chatting with the press after the Chiefs’ AFC championship win, Mahomes joked about wanting ahead to the possibility to compete as Brady heads to his “a hundred and fiftieth” Super Bowl outing. However he additionally paid respect to his fellow quarterback who’s having fun with an unprecedented NFL profession on the age of 43.

“To have an opportunity to repeat, and do it in opposition to the most effective is one thing particular and I’m excited for the chance,” Mahomes stated.

