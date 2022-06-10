Super discounts arrive on Nintendo Switch with offers on 1,500 games; 8 we recommend

The eShop of the Japanese console is also aiming to welcome the heat with hundreds of discounted titles.

More and more offers to examine closely to expand our video game catalog. The Nintendo Switch eShop enables various discounts these days, most of which belong to the Super Discounts initiative, with savings on some titles of up to 67%. In total there are 1,500 adventures available, which we invite you to discover calmly, until the end of its validity, in the Nintendo digital store.

Naturally, at 3DJuegos we like to make things easier for you, and we have seen fit to select eight proposals that, for one reason or another, we believe may make you think about your purchase. most can be found for less than five eurosbut we have also incorporated other big-budget video games that have a significant discount despite reaching the digital commerce of the Big N a few years ago.

DOOM Eternal for 19.79 euros (before 59.99 euros). The success of the Nintendo Switch has made it the recipient of adaptations of great multiplatform developments such as DOOM Eternal, which can now be added to your collection for a very low price. It’s not quite a bargain yet, but we think it’s worth every penny you spend on it.

Dragon Ball FighterZ for 8.99 euros (before 59.99 euros) – Until June 11. We mentioned it before in another PlayStation promotion, and we do it again here: a fully recommended fighting video game for fans of Akira Toriyama’s work where you can find dozens of manganime heroes and villains to fight alone or against other users.

Guns, Gore and Cannoli for 4.99 euros (before 9.99 euros). Let’s go with a little action, shots and above all humor. This title with hand-drawn graphics set in the Roaring Twenties invites us to be a first-person witness to the rise and fall of a criminal mastermind in a fast-paced thug story.

Monster Hunter Rise for 29.99 euros (before 59.99 euros). It’s not a bargain yet, but it is a good opportunity to buy at half price one of the most successful launches of the Nintendo Switch, this last one, a role-playing, action and hunting video game to play with friends that, in addition, will be expanded in a very few days with the arrival of Sunbreak.

Overcooked! 2 for 6.24 euros (before 24.99 euros). With the heat you want to leave the house less, and more in the afternoons. But you have to make time, and if it is with family and friends at home, even better. With this Overcooked! 2 Group fun is guaranteed in a culinary story where the chef in all of us can be brought out.

QUBE 2 for 2.59 euros (before 25.99 euros). High temperatures and puzzles can also get along very well, and with this title at a laughable price that we propose you will have more than 80 puzzles in different areas to solve while you immerse yourself in an alien world that cries out to tell us about its different mysteries.

This War of Mine: Complete Edition for 1.99 euros (before 39.99 euros). Experiencing first-hand the consequences of war beyond the battlefield is what this 11-bit video game proposes with which the Poles rose to fame. A title more necessary than ever capable of captivating us with its atmosphere that is at a bargain price.

Worms Rumble for 3.74 euros (before 14.99 euros). The first real-time Worms didn’t have the best reception in the world, but given that it’s under four euros we think its intense cross-platform arena can offer you enough fun for the upcoming summer with holy grenade of death in hand.

The Nintendo eShop Super Sale promotion starts on Thursday, June 9 at 3:00 p.m. ends Sunday June 19 at 11:59 p.m.although in this special we have also wanted to add other discounts with different expiration dates.

