General News

Super Junior Announces Comeback With 10th Full Album

October 26, 2020
1 Min Read

Super Junior is making a grand return!

On October 26, SJ Label revealed that Super Junior will launch their 10th full album in December. Will probably be their first group album in 11 months since their repackaged ninth full album “TIMELESS” that got here out this January.

To rejoice the group’s fifteenth anniversary, the monitor “The Melody” on the upcoming album might be pre-released together with a music video on November 6 at 6 p.m. KST. “The Melody” is a medium tempo tune with a pleasant whistling sound that offers off nostalgic vibes.

On November 7, Super Junior will maintain their on-line fan assembly “Past LIVE – SUPER JUNIOR fifteenth Anniversary Particular Occasion – Invitation” on V Dwell at 5 p.m. KST. Tickets might be bought beginning October 27 at 3 p.m. on V Dwell and YES24.

Are you excited for Super Junior’s return?

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.