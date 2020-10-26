Super Junior Announces Comeback With 10th Full Album

Super Junior is making a grand return!

On October 26, SJ Label revealed that Super Junior will launch their 10th full album in December. Will probably be their first group album in 11 months since their repackaged ninth full album “TIMELESS” that got here out this January.

To rejoice the group’s fifteenth anniversary, the monitor “The Melody” on the upcoming album might be pre-released together with a music video on November 6 at 6 p.m. KST. “The Melody” is a medium tempo tune with a pleasant whistling sound that offers off nostalgic vibes.

On November 7, Super Junior will maintain their on-line fan assembly “Past LIVE – SUPER JUNIOR fifteenth Anniversary Particular Occasion – Invitation” on V Dwell at 5 p.m. KST. Tickets might be bought beginning October 27 at 3 p.m. on V Dwell and YES24.

Are you excited for Super Junior’s return?

