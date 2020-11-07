Super Junior Celebrates 15th Debut Anniversary With Messages Of Thanks And Love

Super Junior celebrated a giant milestone with their followers E.L.F!

The group made their debut on November 6, 2005 and went on to turn into one of many pioneers of the Korean wave world wide. On November 6 of this 12 months, they marked their anniversary by releasing their pre-release single “The Melody” forward of their tenth full album, which comes out in December.

To rejoice the massive day, the group’s official account shared a video wanting again on their hits from through the years.

Most of the members have additionally taken to social media to specific their gratitude and ideas on their anniversary.

Chief Leeteuk wrote on Instagram, “One thing actually unbelievable has occurred. We’ve lasted for 15 years. We’ve survived. At the present time got here as a result of we gritted our enamel, endured, and didn’t hand over.”

He shared that Super Junior has gone by way of quite a bit and labored laborious and can proceed to take action, and he inspired followers to maintain going along with them. He continued, “It’s scary, proper?? Nobody predicted that our workforce could be nonetheless be going sturdy like this on our 15th debut anniversary, proper? So I’ll maintain main us. Even after we die, we’ll do a ‘Super Present’ tour in heaven.”

“We’ll maintain going,” he stated. “Simply take pleasure in in the present day. You’ve labored laborious. Our members, followers, and employees, I respect you and I really like you.”

Eunhyuk wrote, “It’s our 15th anniversary… We’ve made so many reminiscences that it will be troublesome to look again on all of them. After I take into consideration how the group of us, who had been aiming to attain our aim of debuting, has ended up in a position to spend such a very long time strolling collectively, it brings again the picture of our soft-hearted, pure, and unreserved selves and I get a lump in my throat and really feel like I’m about to cry.”

He thanked their company, employees, his beloved members, and followers E.L.F for making the time they’ve spent collectively potential. “I’ll maintain going ahead step-by-step, inspired by your help,” he stated. “We’re Super Junior.”

Yesung shared the anniversary video and wrote, “15th anniversary. #ELF.” He additionally posted throwback images from their promotions for “Twins” in 2005 and lots of extra reminiscences in his Instagram tales.

Shindong wrote, “Oh my… I can’t imagine it’s been 15 years.”

Donghae posted to say, “15 years has handed. It’s due to E.L.F that we’ve been in a position to promote for a very long time, so thanks. I really like you, E.L.F.”

Donghae shared a picture from SM Leisure that needs the group a contented anniversary and wrote within the caption, “SJ is now 15 years outdated.”

Kim Heechul wrote, “Our members, E.L.F, SM, the numerous employees who’ve been with us for 15 years. Thanks a lot. #SuperJunior.”

Choi Siwon wrote in Korean, “Our 15th anniversary has come, lets maintain arms and stroll collectively?”

Completely happy anniversary, Super Junior!