Super Junior Confirmed To Return To “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” For Group Appearance

March 17, 2021
Super Junior has confirmed their upcoming look on “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook”!

On March 16, a consultant from SM Leisure confirmed to Prime Star Information, “Super Junior can be filming for ‘Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook’ as a gaggle.” That is stated to be their first group look on the music speak present in 11 years, whereas the members have appeared on the program since then as soloists and sub-units.

Super Junior made their comeback on the identical day with their tenth studio album “The Renaissance.” The group can be performing their new title music “Home Social gathering” on the present.

Watch “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” beneath!

