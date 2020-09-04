Super Junior D&E Describes Being A Unit For Almost 10 Years, Shares How Leeteuk Supported Their Comeback, And More

Super Junior D&E has made their return after a yr and 5 months!

On September 3, Super Junior D&E dropped their fourth mini album “BAD BLOOD” together with the music video for his or her title observe “B.A.D.”

The duo talked about their title observe and what picture they wished to point out with it, with Donghae sharing, “Our new track ‘B.A.D’ is of the digital hip-hop style and incorporates lyrics that use the phrase ‘BAD’ to sarcastically describe a wonderful companion. For E.L.F. [Super Junior’s fan club] who’re at all times wanting ahead to our chemistry as Super Junior D&E, we labored actually arduous to showcase totally different music and a special fashion from our earlier albums.”

Eunhyuk added, “Our title observe ‘B.A.D’ is an especially catchy track that makes you hum alongside even after one pay attention. I wish to present Super Junior D&E’s highly effective but carefree charms.”

After releasing “Oppa, Oppa” in 2011, Super Junior D&E is already of their 10th yr of promotions. When requested what has modified essentially the most inside these 10 years, Donghae answered, “As time goes by, I feel we discuss much more. Even whereas we’re taking a break from promotions and are spending time alone, we attempt to meet up often and are at all times fascinated with our subsequent album collectively.”

Eunhyuk replied, “I don’t suppose both of us have modified and we’ve actually remained the identical since we first grew to become a unit. The way in which we’ve stayed the identical is what I feel would be the trick that permits Super Junior D&E to remain collectively for a very long time.”

Though they’ve already taken on all kinds of music genres as a duo, Super Junior D&E had been requested what style they wish to attempt subsequent. Whereas laughing, Eunhyuk responded, “To do one thing new, what if we tried conventional Korean music?”

The group additionally spoke concerning the reactions of their fellow Super Junior members to their album. Donghae commented, “Once we had been filming the music video for our title track ‘B.A.D,’ Leeteuk personally got here to our set to help us. We had been fairly removed from Seoul so I used to be grateful and thought, ‘He actually is our chief!’ He heard our track then and complimented us, saying it was actually catchy.”

Alternatively, Eunhyuk replied, “I haven’t particularly heard something but so I’m additionally actually curious of our members’ reactions. Seemingly after the album is launched, received’t they hearken to it and make contact with us?”

Lastly, the duo shared messages for each other. To Donghae, Eunhyuk commented, “You went by way of rather a lot whereas writing our songs. Since we’ve grown older, let’s maintain our well being higher. Thanks, at all times!”

Donghae shared, “Eunhyuk, it’s such a reduction I’ve you. Let’s work arduous collectively for this album too!”

