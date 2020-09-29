General News

Super Junior D&E Tops iTunes Charts Around The World With Special Album

September 29, 2020
Super Junior D&E’s new album continues to do properly on the charts!

On September 28, the Super Junior subunit dropped the particular album “Unhealthy Liar,” which is the particular model of their fourth mini album “Unhealthy Blood.” The particular album contains the title observe “No Love.”

As of September 29 at 9 a.m. KST, “Unhealthy Liar” had reached No. 1 on iTunes High Albums charts in 13 areas: Saudi Arabia, Chile, Ecuador, Jordan, Peru, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macao, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

“Unhealthy Liar” is an extension of the mini album “Unhealthy Blood,” which was launched in September. That album additionally topped iTunes albums charts around the globe upon its launch.

Super Junior D&E is planning to launch a efficiency model of “No Love” via SM’s YouTube channel on September 29 at 6 p.m. KST.

