Super Junior-Ok.R.Y. Tops Oricon’s Daily Singles Chart With “Traveler”

Super Junior-Ok.R.Y (Kyuhyun, Ryeowook, and Yesung) reigns on Oricon’s each day singles chart!

On October 28, the unit launched their new Japanese single “Traveler.” It options their authentic Japanese tune of the identical title together with a Japanese model of their newest Korean comeback observe “When We Had been Us.”

The each day singles chart of Japan’s largest music statistics website Oricon for October 27 consists of “Traveler” at No. 1 with an estimated 11,468 gross sales.



Super Junior not too long ago introduced that they’ll make a comeback in Korea in December with their tenth full album.

Congratulations to Super Junior-Ok.R.Y!

Take a look at their music video for “Traveler” under: