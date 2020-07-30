Super Junior-Okay.R.Y. Announces Plans For Online Concert Through “Past LIVE” Platform

Super Junior-Okay.R.Y. might be holding a web based live performance!

On July 30, it was introduced that Super Junior-Okay.R.Y. might be holding their “Past LIVE – Super Junior-Okay.R.Y.: When We Have been Us (The Second With Us)” convert by means of Naver V LIVE. “Past LIVE” is a web based efficiency platform launched collaboratively by SM Leisure and Naver that goals to create a model new live performance expertise that’s optimized to be shared on-line.

Within the upcoming live performance, the group will sing songs from their first mini album “When We Have been Us,” in addition to quite a few hit songs from the previous. Moreover, the live performance might be directed with the idea of a “fairytale story,” and the members will act as the principle characters main the story. Performances might be additional enhanced by means of AR graphics, and the live performance may even embody interactive communication with followers by means of video connection.

Beforehand, Super Junior-Okay.R.Y. held “Super Junior-Okay.R.Y. Asia Tour ~Phonograph~ in Seoul” on August 22 to 23, 2015, and so they toured 10 cities in Asia with a complete of 120,000 viewers members. This might be their first live performance in 5 years. Super Junior additionally lately greeted followers by means of a “Past LIVE” live performance, and the streaming service has already hosted a number of live shows for different SM Leisure artists.

“Past LIVE – Super Junior-Okay.R.Y.: When We Have been Us (The Second With Us)” will happen on August 23 at three p.m. KST by way of V LIVE.

Are you excited for the live performance?

Supply (1)