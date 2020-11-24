Super Junior Signs With Global Agency ICM Partners

Super Junior is now signed with ICM Partners!

On November 23, well-known American media journal Selection solely reported that ICM Partners could be representing Super Junior in all territories excluding Asia.

With headquarters in Los Angeles and places of work in New York, Washington D.C., and London, ICM Partners is a high U.S. company accountable for numerous companies in media together with music in addition to movement photos, tv, publishing, reside performances, branded leisure, and new media. The company works with high artists corresponding to Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Khalid, Samuel L. Jackson, Orlando Bloom, Uma Thurman, Megan Fox, John Cena, and extra.

ICM Partners’ Vice President of Live shows Jon Pleeter shared, “We’re thrilled to signify the kings of the Korean Wave, Super Junior. Together with Label SJ, we look ahead to rising the Super Junior model throughout the media panorama, together with international touring, advertising, enterprise improvement and strategic partnerships.”

Selection wrote, “The group launched its debut album in 2005 and broke via internationally with their 2009 tune ‘Sorry Sorry.’ Over time the group has gained 13 Mnet Asian Music Awards, 19 Golden Disc Awards and U.S. Teen Alternative Awards for Worldwide Artist and Finest Fandom and launched greater than 30 albums in Korea and Japan, together with 9 studio albums.” Super Junior has additionally showcased their live performance model “Super Present” in Asia and Europe to over 2.2 million followers. Moreover, their on-line live performance gathered greater than 123,000 followers all around the world.

The group has been busy releasing full-group, unit, and solo albums, and so they have been actively showing on selection exhibits, radio packages, musicals, and extra.

Super Junior just lately introduced that they might be returning with their tenth full album “The Renaissance” in December. They kicked off promotions by pre-releasing “The Melody” for his or her fifteenth anniversary.

