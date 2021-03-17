Super Junior Talks About New Album “The Renaissance,” Their Teamwork And Longevity, And More

On March 16, Super Junior held a web-based press convention to rejoice the discharge of their tenth studio album “The Renaissance” and title observe “Home Get together“!

Eunhyuk shared, “I at all times have delight in releasing studio albums. Today, folks sometimes launch mini albums or singles however we at all times attempt to launch albums filled with no less than 10 or 11 songs. Since we additionally labored very arduous on this album, I hope many individuals prefer it.”

Shindong mentioned, “The followers have waited a very long time.” He added, “Whereas we ready, I wished to rapidly present them what we have been engaged on, and it was actually enjoyable.”

Leeteuk added, “The dictionary definition of ‘Renaissance’ is the revival or reincarnation of artwork and literature. It’s resurrecting the classics and exhibiting a brand new form of motion. With this album, we’re going to greet you with a revival of Super Junior. We selected the album title of ‘The Renaissance’ with the aim of exhibiting you Super Junior’s music.”

Super Junior is already of their seventeenth yr of promotions and have been requested the key to their unchanging teamwork. Ryeowook shared, “At any time when I get to advertise as Super Junior, I get energy. After I’m alone, it appears like work, however after I’m with Super Junior, it appears like play. Like a home social gathering.”

Yesung added, “Since we’re at all times training and getting ready collectively, selling as a bunch feels pure however each second we get to spend with followers is so treasured.”

Leeteuk chimed in, “After we promote as a staff, now we have the saying, ‘Even when somebody is much less loopy, nobody isn’t loopy’ as a result of we’re such a loopy group. With this group, we will elevate spirits and provides one another power. Even when it’s chaotic, it makes you’re feeling such as you’re alive and doing one thing. We’ll additionally promote crazily for these promotions too.”

Kim Heechul gave a logical response, sharing, “Wouldn’t or not it’s our constant contract renewals? Realistically, if our businesses have been completely different, our schedules may not match up. Since we hold renewing, isn’t that why SM is releasing our albums?”

Their title observe “Home Get together” is a disco pop tune with a brilliant rhythm and catchy guitar riff. The lyrics present encouragement for staying house and gaining energy by means of the pandemic.

Leeteuk mentioned, “After we promoted previously, we thought we needed to do no matter style was standard. Wanting again, we discovered that it wasn’t the favored style that was vital however fairly that the members have been collectively, releasing an album, and selling on stage. Apart from all standard genres, the main focus of ‘Home Get together’ is conveying an power distinctive to Super Junior the place we will have enjoyable on stage.”

Eunhyuk commented, “For songs standard with the general public, there must be music with messages that mirror the instances. I feel that’s what we have been in a position to do that time. You possibly can have a look at it as a simple and enjoyable decision in Super Junior’s personal coloration.”

Choi Siwon additionally added, “With our title observe as the place to begin, I hope we’ll quickly be capable of spend pleased instances collectively face-to-face like we did previously.”

Whereas staying collectively for 17 years is an achievement in itself, Super Junior mentioned the feat of releasing their tenth studio album.

Leeteuk commented, “I feel there are quite a lot of secrets and techniques to our longevity. Our contracts are clearly one however since our members all promote diligently on their very own, we’ve been capable of obtain love for a very long time. I additionally imagine social media has performed an enormous position.”

Kyuhyun joked, “The plus facet is having the ability to transfer to new members when you get bored.” Yesung added, “Wouldn’t or not it’s as a result of we’ve been repeatedly attempting new issues with out resting?”

Lastly, the group made some closing feedback with Donghae sharing, “Since our coloration is so outlined, I imagine that’s why many individuals like us.” Heechul continued, “Our members will promote collectively, after which we are going to promote individually.” He additionally inspired everybody to present love for Kyuhyun’s upcoming musical “Phantom.” Heechul added, “I additionally hope COVID-19 rapidly involves an finish.”

Relating to their future plans, Ryeowook talked about his upcoming interactive reside sitcom “ON AIR – The Secret Contract.” Eunhyuk commented, “Though now we have Super Junior group promotions, we additionally plan to advertise in numerous methods, resembling solo and in items. D&E, my unit with Donghae, is getting ready a studio album for our tenth anniversary this yr. There additionally isn’t a lot time left earlier than Yesung’s solo comeback.”

