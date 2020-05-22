Super Junior Talks About Other Celebrities’ Interest For “SJ Returns” + What To Look Forward To In New Season

Super Junior raised anticipation for the brand new season of “SJ Returns!”

Lately, Super Junior introduced that they are going to be launching the long-term mission “SJ Returns 4 (for) E.L.F” with a purpose to have fun the group’s 15th debut anniversary. On Could 22, Super Junior held a press convention for “SJ Returns 4” with producing director (PD) Kim Soo Hyun. Eunhyuk didn’t attend the occasion because of private causes.

In the course of the press convention, PD Kim Soo Hyun shared, “I’ve been engaged on broadcast with Super Junior for 4 years.” She defined that they’d determined to supply the long-term mission as a present for E.L.F [Super Junior’s official fan club name]. PD Kim Soo Hyun added, “Since it’s a present, we tried to make what followers wished to see right into a actuality. We’ll greet viewers with numerous content material till round January or February of subsequent yr. Super Junior will showcase their tremendous chaotic nature to their hearts’ content material.”

Kyuhyun shared, “Since this can be a selection present we’re doing all collectively following my return from the army, I’ve acquired a heat response from fellow celebrities. Changmin‘s response was constructive. I mentioned, ‘Let’s carry him on ‘SJ Returns.’” Yesung added, “Yunho can be anticipating being on the present.” Siwon revealed that Uee, who he’s filming a drama with, additionally enjoys watching “SJ Returns.”

Moreover, PD Kim Soo Hyun talked about how she filmed the members. She shared, “First, I simply allow them to be. I feel the attraction that comes from them performing naturally is bigger, so I have a tendency to simply watch when the members get energized and create nice chemistry. I inform them in the event that they get too further.”

For the content material they wished to see within the upcoming season, Donghae shared that he thought the episodes by which the members acted as one another’s managers was actually attention-grabbing. He additionally revealed, ‘The liar recreation we performed for ‘SJ Returns 4′ was actually enjoyable.” Kyuhyun shared, “The housewarming content material was actually of us going to the opposite members’ homes to hang around and movie, and it was actually enjoyable.”

Kyuhyun additionally gave perception into the key behind their selection present abilities. He defined, “I don’t suppose we had been loopy to start with. Nonetheless, as we step by step started to see loopy folks, we thought we needed to develop into loopy with a purpose to survive, and I feel we’ve all develop into loopy after spending time collectively for 15 years. I went loopy about 12 years in the past.” He additionally added in reward for Ryeowook’s selection abilities.

Lastly, the members talked about their objective of reaching a complete of 100 million views. Leeteuk advised that they launch unedited content material, however the members mentioned that might develop into too harmful.

The brand new season of “SJ Returns” premiered on Could 18 and airs each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 12 p.m. KST by way of V Dwell and Naver TV. Watch the teaser for the present right here!

