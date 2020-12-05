Super Junior To Guest On “Ask Us Something”

Super Junior is returning to “Ask Us Something”!

On December 4, information outlet MK Sports activities reported that Super Junior had taken half in filming for the range present on December 3 and acknowledged that Leeteuk had not been in a position to take part for well being causes.

Later that day, a supply from JTBC confirmed with Newsen that the group has completed filming for “Ask Us Something” and that Leeteuk was not in a position to participate due to his well being.

Super Junior’s episode of “Ask Us Something” is deliberate to air on December 12. The members final visited the well-known classroom set for a gaggle look in October 2019.

Super Junior is celebrating their fifteenth debut anniversary this yr, they usually’ll be releasing their tenth full album in December.

Watch “Ask Us Something” beneath!

Watch Now

