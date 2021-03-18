Super Junior Tops iTunes Charts Across The Globe With “The Renaissance”

Super Junior is topping charts all around the world with their newest album!

On March 16, Super Junior made their long-awaited return with their tenth studio album “The Renaissance,” that includes the title monitor “Home Get together.” Inside hours of its launch, the album shot to the highest of iTunes charts in numerous nations throughout the globe.

As of 10:15 a.m. on March 17, “The Renaissance” had hit No. 1 on iTunes High Albums charts in at the very least 20 completely different areas, together with Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Bahrain, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Singapore, Macau, Thailand, Malaysia, India, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

“The Renaissance” additionally topped a number of main music charts in China, together with QQ Music, KuGou Music, and Kuwo Music’s Digital Album Gross sales Chart.

Congratulations to Super Junior!

