Super Junior’s Choi Siwon, Apink’s Jung Eun Ji, And CIX Announced For “One Love Asia” Live Concert To Support UNICEF

YouTube and WebTVAsia are teaming up for a dwell live performance that includes stars from throughout Asia in assist of UNICEF.

The “One Love Asia” live performance is part of UNICEF’s international marketing campaign to “#Reimagine” a greater world for youngsters after COVID-19. This initiative goals to unfold positivity with the message of affection and unity throughout Asia, by Asian leisure.

The live performance options many singers, actors, YouTubers, and different stars from all throughout Asia, together with Choi Siwon, Apink’s Jung Eun Ji, and CIX from Korea. All donations from the stream will go to UNICEF Asia to stop the COVID-19 pandemic from turning into an enduring disaster for weak youngsters.

The live performance streams solely on the One Love Asia YouTube channel on Might 27 at 9 p.m. KST.

Prime Left Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews