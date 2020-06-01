Super Junior’s Choi Siwon Warns Fans Of Impersonator Asking For Charity Donations

Super Junior’s Choi Siwon warned followers to watch out of an impersonator on-line who’s approaching his followers to ask for charity donations.

On June 1, Choi Siwon posted on his Instagram screenshots of messages from somebody tricking his followers into believing they are Choi Siwon and persuading the followers to donate to a charity.

Choi Siwon wrote within the submit’s caption, “There’s something I need to inform you earlier than the vitality of yesterday’s competition fades away. I used to be knowledgeable that there’s an account taking charity donations by pretending to be me. Please watch out. I solely donate to official web sites, professional foundations, or nonprofit organizations inside the boundaries of the legislation. Furthermore, I don’t request one-on-one chats utilizing my private account to speak about donations. Please watch out for @siwonchoiandfans!”

Choi Siwon is the Regional Ambassador for UNICEF East Asia & Pacific.

In the meantime, Super Junior held their digital live performance “Past the Super Present” through the digital live performance platform “Past LIVE” on Might 31.

