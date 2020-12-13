Super Junior’s Donghae Talks About Getting Into Physical Fight With Heechul When He Wanted To Leave The Group

On the newest episode of “Ask Us Something,” Super Junior’s Donghae shared the story of a time he obtained right into a bodily struggle with Kim Heechul.

Throughout Super Junior’s visitor look on the December 12 broadcast of the JTBC selection present, the idols talked about among the most memorable moments of their 15-year profession.

When Kang Ho Dong requested Donghae to call the second that stood out essentially the most in his reminiscence, Donghae remarked with a smile, “The second I bear in mind most is when Heechul and I obtained right into a fist struggle.” When the forged members requested if they’d really hit each other, he replied, “Heechul was the one who hit me first.”

Yesung then made everybody crack up—together with Heechul—by teasingly interjecting, “What I heard from Donghae again then was that Heechul scratched him by clawing at him [like a cat], as a substitute of hitting him.”

Donghae went on to elucidate what had really occurred, recalling, “Up to now, Heechul’s unique dream was to grow to be an actor, and this was throughout that time period. Again then, he continuously expressed his emotions [of wanting to leave the group] by saying, ‘I’d really feel apologetic if I continued to be a member of Super Junior, and I don’t suppose I can proceed with the group whereas feeling this fashion.’”

“This was round our fourth album,” mentioned Donghae, “and it was such an necessary time for us, so I requested him, ‘Can’t you keep along with us?’ However he mentioned, ‘I’m not going to [be in Super Junior] anymore, so don’t search for me once more,’ and so forth, after which he went out.”

Heechul chimed in, “I left the home,” and Donghae continued, “When he left, I informed him, ‘If you happen to stroll out that door, don’t consider ever coming again. The second you allow, I gained’t consider you as our hyung [older brother or friend] anymore. I gained’t even name you hyung. I’m going to name you Kim Heechul as a substitute.’ However he nonetheless left. I used to be so indignant.”

“Then Heechul got here again,” Donghae went on, “and we ended up combating. Heechul hit me first, however I felt like I couldn’t hit a hyung [someone who was older than me] again. So I kicked him within the shoulder as a substitute. Heechul then grabbed me by the neck, and that’s how I obtained scratched.”

Heechul piped up with fun, “The humorous factor about it was that I hit Donghae, and he kicked me, after which I grabbed him by the neck. So it was my flip [to attack]. However as soon as it was my flip, he began crying and mentioned, ‘I actually considered you as my older brother. I considered you as an actual older brother.’ I had simply been kicked actually exhausting, however when it was my flip and I grabbed him, he began tearing up.”

“So the 2 of us took a photograph collectively straight away,” continued Heechul. “I wager we nonetheless have that photograph someplace.”

When the forged responded with confusion over why they’d all of the sudden taken a photograph instantly after combating, Donghae defined, “Heechul went into his room, and I went into my very own room as effectively. However lower than three minutes later, I went to see him.” Heechul agreed, “He got here proper again out,” and Donghae continued, “I informed him, ‘Hyung, I’m sorry,’ after which I mentioned, ‘Let’s take a photograph collectively.’”

After the “Ask Us Something” members burst out laughing at Donghae and Heechul’s uncommon method of commemorating their reconciliation, Lee Soo Geun requested, “However Heechul, why did you return [to the dorm] after leaving?” Heechul then made everybody crack up a second time by responding, “It was actually chilly out.”

Heechul went on to specific his gratitude for Donghae’s dedication to preserving the group collectively, commenting, “Each time I mentioned I used to be going to go away the group, I’d struggle with Donghae. That occurred again and again, and that’s how I ended up making all of it the best way right here right this moment.” Shindong chimed in, “You may’t speak about loyalty with out speaking about Donghae.”

