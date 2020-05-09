Super Junior’s Eunhyuk + Boom Tease Leeteuk Mercilessly Over His Love Of Attention

Boom and Super Junior’s Eunhyuk confirmed off their shut friendship with Leeteuk by teasing him mercilessly on “Superb Saturday”!

On the Might 9 episode of “Superb Saturday,” Super Junior’s Eunhyuk and Leeteuk appeared as visitors on the invitation of their shut pal Boom, who hosts the tvN selection present.

Boom launched the 2 Super Junior members by saying, “My associates of 12 years who shared the ache and happiness of selection reveals in our youth with me, Super Junior’s Leeteuk and Eunhyuk!”

He went on to comment, “To my information, Leeteuk has very excessive shallowness.” Leeteuk confirmed, “Sure, I like myself.”

Boom then kicked off the teasing by playfully persevering with, “As soon as, I requested Leeteuk to return to a gathering, however he mentioned he couldn’t exit as a result of there have been too many followers outdoors. He nonetheless got here, however he wore a masks and hat that made him noticeably stand out, in order that anybody may level him out. He apologized, saying, ‘I had no alternative however to cowl up as a result of there are such a lot of followers right here.’ However as he walked away, the again of his jacket learn ‘Super Junior Leeteuk.’”

Eunhyuk jokingly chimed in, “In a single phrase, Leeteuk is an consideration seeker. He’s the president of the Nationwide Attention Seekers Affiliation.”

Boom additionally shared that Eunhyuk had expressed his want for the “Superb Saturday” forged members to not pay any heed to something Leeteuk mentioned whereas filming the present that day. Eunhyuk defined with fun, “It is because greater than half of what he says is ineffective.”

Eunhyuk continued, “In our Super Junior group chat, greater than 90 p.c of it’s Leeteuk. Even when we don’t reply, he talks to himself. If that’s not sufficient for him, he writes lengthy posts on social media. Since even that isn’t sufficient for him, he’s began occurring YouTube nowadays. Lately, he held a dwell broadcast speaking by himself for about 4 hours.”

Supply (1)