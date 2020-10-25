Super Junior’s Heechul Calls Out Hater Who Sent Him Vicious Messages On Instagram

After receiving a slew of hateful messages from one Instagram consumer, Super Junior’s Kim Heechul fired again by exposing the person on-line.

Warning: point out of suicide.

On October 24, Heechul shared a screenshot of vicious direct messages (DMs) he had obtained from somebody who was apparently displeased together with his newest Instagram submit. In a profanity-laced sequence of DMs, the hater attacked Heechul for importing two posts of himself grilling Korean beef (which is dearer than imported beef) 4 days aside.

Swearing and asking if Heechul was displaying off how rich he was, the person repeatedly instructed Heechul to kill himself, including, “With out your face, what are you even good at?”

In his submit, which revealed the hater’s Instagram deal with, Heechul succinctly responded, “I received’t be killing myself.”

Heechul has beforehand expressed his dedication to combat again in opposition to hate feedback, and earlier this yr, he shared an replace on his authorized battle in opposition to malicious commenters.

Watch Heechul in his discuss present “7.7 Billion in Love” beneath!

Watch Now